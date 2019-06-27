Shelburne Police hosts ‘hugely successful’ Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics

June 27, 2019 · 0 Comments

On May 30, 2019 the Shelburne Police Service hosted the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Ontario. A total of $12,342.52 were raised during this very successful event, making the year end total raised in combination with the Polar Plunge approximately $47,000.

This year’s event was very special as Shelburne Town Councillors Kyle Fegan and Shane Hall presented a certificate to the Centre Dufferin District High School Royals traditional soccer team for being crowned Champions at the 2019 Special Olympics Invitational Youth Games. This was a proud moment for everyone in attendance as this team was recognized for such an amazing feat.

Event Organizer PC Jeff McLean stated that “It was a great day with approximately 100 runners in attendance. The money raised is a testament to the generosity of our small town. It is very special that we can help support our local athletes to achieve their goals”.

Both door prizes, which were donated by Giant Tiger and Home Hardware respectively, were won by Special Olympians from the CDDHS Royals Soccer team.

Shelburne Police Service offers

summer safety tips

With summer upon us the Shelburne Police would like to offer tips to ensure that everyone has a safe summer season. The Shelburne Police Service asks that drivers be extra cautious and look for child pedestrians. As well, we ask that parents review these safety tips and teach their children about road safety.

Tips for Drivers:

• Observe carefully when driving around playgrounds and parks. Small children are less predictable and harder to see than adults.

• Watch for clues, a hockey net or ball can mean kids are playing nearby. Pay attention and always anticipate the unexpected.

• Always watch for children as you are backing up. Walk around your vehicle to make sure there are no small children playing behind it.

• Don`t rush red or amber lights. Children aren`t always predictable when crossing the road and extra care needs to be taken at intersections.

• Don’t drive distracted. Put your cellphone down and focus on safe driving.

Tips for Parents:

• Focus on the basics. Teach your children to make eye contact with the driver before they cross, even if the walk signal is on.

• Remind them to walk, don’t run across the road and to stop, look and listen before crossing the street.

• Don’t jaywalk. Teach your children to cross at intersections that have a marked crosswalk or a pedestrian crossing light.

• When walking with your child, avoid unnecessary shortcuts like walking through a bust parking lot.

• Drivers may not see children between parked cars and the children may not see the cars moving.

The Shelburne Police Service wishes everyone a safe and happy summer.

OPP investigating fatal collision on Highway 10 in Melancthon

On Thursday June 20, 2019 at 5:22 p.m., police were dispatched to report of a three vehicle personal injury collision at the intersection of Highway 10 and 250 Side road in the Town of Melancthon. Police received information that three vehicles were involved and one vehicle was on fire.

At 5:35 p.m., Police arrived on scene and observed several vehicles involved in a collision at the intersection of Highway 10 and 250 Side road. Dufferin EMS and Local Fire Departments were also on scene.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a pick-up truck towing the camper trailer was travelling southbound on Highway 10 followed directly by the Toyota Yaris. A black pick-up truck that was travelling northbound on Highway 10 drifted into the path of the blue pick-up truck. The blue pick-up truck and camper trailer moved off onto the west side shoulder at which point the black pick-up truck side swiped the c! amper trailer causing it to lose control and impacted with the Toyota Yaris.

The driver of the black pickup truck suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Markdale Hospital. The driver and occupant of the blue pickup truck were uninjured. The driver of the Toyota Yaris Rachael Baker, 30 years of age, of Deboro, Ontario succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of Kin have been notified.

OPP Technical Collision Investigators attended the scene and processed it. Highway 10 was closed between Dufferin Road #9 and Dufferin Road #21 from 6 pm until 3 am while police investigated this collision

This collision is an ongoing investigation and no charges have been laid at this time.

Any person with information for this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

Readers Comments (0)