Correction notice

In last week’s edition of the Shelburne Free Press, in the front page story titled ‘Shelburne CAO paints bleak picture with OPP decision on the horizon’, there were several inaccuracies printed.

First, it was suggested that Shelburne CAO Denyse Morrissey hinted that the Town doesn’t have the money to keep its local police force. To clarify, neither Ms. Morrissey, nor any member of municipal staff, has made that statement. Instead, Ms. Morrissey suggested the municipality does not possess the debt capacity required to fund the construction of a new police station.

The presentation made by Ms. Morrissey on June 24 outlined that the review of policing services in Shelburne was commenced due to the associated capital facility costs and corresponding debt, which was facility based. The presentation also outlined that the operating costs, as per a consultant’s report, for the OPP were similar, or higher, than the cost of operating the Shelburne Police Service for the duration of the three-year transitional contract.

Also in the story, it was suggested that upgrades to the existing police station would grow the facility by 8,760 square feet. In fact, renovations to the existing space would take the facility up to 8,760 square feet, rather than adding that amount onto the current facility.

It was also suggested the Town would need to dip into its reserves to pay for those upgrades, slated to cost in the region of $3 million. Ms. Morrissey clarified no funding for a renovation would be taken from reserves.

The story also claimed that Shelburne Police Chief Kent Moore suggested the proposed $3 million upgrades to the current police station would not be enough to bring the facility up to where it needs to be.

Mr. Moore clarified that he harbours concerns with a proposed plan presented by the Town’s consultant Steve Burnett, but is confident a plan could be put in place to renovate the space that would be within the Town’s approximately $3 million budget.

The Free Press apologizes for, and regrets these errors.

