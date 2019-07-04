Players from past five decades turn out for Cubs reunion

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

Old ball players never quit, they just fade away, but usually still keep on top of the game and what’s going on with their old team.

Former members of the Mansfield Senior Cubs returned to the diamond in Mansfield for a special reunion during the current Cub’s double header against the Clarksburg Blues on Sunday, June 30.

Players from as far back as the 50’s returned to the diamond for a special day to reminisce and watch the game.

Older team jerseys and jackets were hung along the pavilion and several trophies including the North Dufferin Baseball League senior championship trophy, the Strother Cup were on display.

The NDBL has roots in the region going way back to 1930.

Organizer, Dick Cauthers, was the coach of the 1994 Senior Cubs team – the last time the Cubs won the championship.

“Twenty-five years ago was the last time the Mansfield senior team won the North Dufferin League,” Mr. Cauthers explained. “A couple of us got together and we thought to have a 25 year reunion of the 94’ team. We talked some more and decided to just have an alumni day and invite anyone who ever played ball here from the 50’s forward. It turned into an alumni day rather than a reunion. There are guys here who started playing senior ball here in Mansfield in the 50’s, 60’s, 70s’, 80’s, and 90’s, which is far as I can date as I left the team in 94.”

Mr. Cauther played senior ball for the Cubs from 1973 to 1991 before turning to coaching.

The last championship win for the Cubs in 1994 ended with a win in the final series over Creemore.

Around 35 former players returned to the diamond for the day.

A photo of the 1994 championship team hung proudly over the championship trophy for the day.

