Sr. Cubs split double header

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Mansfield Sr. Cubs hosted the Clarksburg Blues for a double header on Sunday, June 30, on the diamond in Mansfield in what turned out to be probably one of the biggest flip-flop afternoons of the season.

The first game got underway at 2:00 p.m. and was a hard fought battle by both squads.

The game ended with a 2 – 1 win for the Blues.

After taking a break the squads returned for the second game of the double header.

The Cubs managed to score in the first inning on a short hit that brought in a run.

Clarksburg managed to get two men on base in the second inning but a Mansfield double play on the next hit forced the turnover.

It was a big second inning for the Cubs starting with a bunt from Tyler Greer that loaded the bases.

Logan Wallace hit a big one to centre field that brought in two more Cubs runs to give the Mansfield team a 3 – 0 lead.

The Cubs kept the bats moving in the inning bringing in five more runs including two when Tyler Linger hit to the centre field fence to bring the total to eight when two more players crossed home plate.

From there, the Cubs kept going and managed to end the game with an 18 – 1 win. It was the most runs the Mansfield team have scored this season.

The New Lowell Knights are maintaining first place in the senior division of the North Duffering Baseball League with a 15-2-1 record.

They are followed by the Clearview Orioles who have 12 wins and the Ivy Leafs who also have 12 wins for the season.

The Cubs will have another double header this Sunday (July 7) when they host the Midland Mariners at the Mansfield diamond.

Games are slated for 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

