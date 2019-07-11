120 registered for Judge a Book by its Cover challenge

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

Adult Summer Reading Challenge!

Not only do we have exciting Children’s programs like our TD Summer Reading Club and our Teen Summer Reading Challenge but now the Adults have their own Challenge! So far we have 120 signed up for this month’s “Judge a Book by its Cover”. Drop by and see our display and enter the challenge for prizes and more.

Save the Dates

Authors in the Hills of Mulmur – August 11, 2019 @ 1 pm

Dufferin Reads: One Book One County – September 15, 2019 @

Teen Scene

Teens spent Tuesday afternoon trying to complete a series of funny challenges as quietly as possible. While most of the challenges were completed successfully, it was much harder to remain quiet! Teens are still able to sign up for the Teen Summer Reading Challenge by emailing jnoble@shelburnelibrary.ca or dropping by YOUR Library. Registration for all events is preferred to allow us the chance to be adequately prepared for the events.

Upcoming events:

Tuesday, July 16th, 4:00-5:00pm- Marshmallow Fling Challenge

Thursday, July 18th, 4:00-6:00pm- Teen Scary Movie- “Us”

Tuesday, July 23rd, 4:00-5:00pm- The Day After Tomorrow Escape Room (30 mins per session, participants will be contacted with their time)

Thursday, July 25th, 4:00-5:00pm- Teen Trivia Night

Children’s Programs

Registration is now open for our award-winning TD Summer Reading Program! Sign-up is available in the Children’s Library, online, or by emailing children@shelburnelibrary.ca. All of our July Program registrations are now open! If your child would be interested in Summertime Slime, Cooking Crew, ‘Tween the Pages Book Club, and more, please visit the library or contact us to sign up before space runs out!

Children’s Programming for Friday, July 12th – Friday, July 19th, 2019:

Friday, July 12th – Bug-themed Story Time @ 10:30 – 11:30 am

Friday, July 12th – Slime Club @ 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Ages 6-12

Saturday, July 13th – Scientists in School: This Planet Digs Bugs @

10:30 – 11:30 am, Ages 3-7

Tuesday, July 16th – Books & Babies @ 10 – 11 am, Ages 2 and under

Wednesday, July 17th – Paws to Read, by appointment only

Wednesday, July 17th – ‘Tween the Pages Book Club @ 12 – 1 pm, Ages 7-12

Wednesday, July 17th – LEGO Club @ 3 – 4 pm

Friday, July 19th – Plant-themed Story Time @ 10:30 – 11:30 am

Friday, July 19th – Cooking Crew @ 1 – 2pm, Ages 6-12

Need more information about any of our programs? Call us at 519-925-2168, or email children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

If you would like to sign up for monthly emails regarding all of YOUR Library’s Children’s events, and all of the special programs that will be available this summer, please email children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will add you to our online Children’s Newsletter subscription.

New Books

Fiction:

The stone circle by Elly Griffiths

Summer cannibals by Melanie Hobson

A brightness long ago by Guy Gavriel Kay

A bend in the stars by Rachel Barenbaum

You, me, and the sea by Meg Donohue

Templar silks by Elizabeth Chadwick

The seven or eight deaths of Stella Fortuna by Juliet Grames

The Yankee widow by Linda Lael Miller

The road to Grantchester by James Runcie

Dead man’s lane by Kate Ellis

Sisters of summer’s end by Lori Foster

Non fiction:

Indigenous relations by Bob Joseph

Origins by Lewis Dartnell

The art of happy moving by Ali Wenzke

Furious hours by Casey Cep

