Second trail run to help local skier represent Canada internationally

July 11, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

Cross-country skier Alexander Maycock will be hosting a Mono Nordic Trail Run for the second straight year to help support his international skiing dreams.

The run will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 28 at Monora Park, the home of the Mono Nordic Ski Club where Mr. Maycock began the foundations for his skiing career over 10 years ago. The proceeds from a $25 entry fee will support his ski racing goals of representing Canada at the World Cup, and the 2022 and 2026 Winter Olympics.

“There are a lot of costs associated with me skiing across Canada and overseas as well, so it helps to offset some of that,” said Mr. Maycock.

In March, he represented Canada at the FISU World University Games in Russia. He was honoured to have the opportunity to represent his country on the international stage, competing against some of the best up-and-coming athletes in the world.

Although Mr. Maycock continues to strive to represent Canada on the international circuit, the price to do so is quite expensive, with him estimating the cost at about $10,000 annually.

“With flights and accommodations they were quite expensive,” said Mr. Maycock concerning the trip to Russia.

Until a few years ago the Mono Nordic Trail Run was an annual event put on by the Mono Nordic Ski Club. Last year the event made a return when Mr. Maycock approached the club about bringing the event back to the community.

“I approached the club and said did they want to bring it back as it’s good exposure for them and helps get some people to know more about the club,” said Mr. Maycock. “I also explained my expenses and they were happy to help support it.”

At last year’s run Mr. Maycock was focused on organization and set-up of the event but says that he is planning to be a part of the run this year.

“I think it is going to be even smoother this year so I’m going to find the time to run it.” Said Mr. Maycock.

Participants can register for the Trail Run at www.zone4.ca or on the day of the race. Race day registration and bib pickup starts at 8:00 a.m.

“It’s really special having the community behind me,” said Mr. Maycock. “I realized last year just how valuable it is and incredible it feels to know that I have hundreds of people supporting me and a whole community that believes in me.”

