Hanson’s preliminary hearing under way

July 11, 2019

Written By PAULA BROWN

A preliminary inquiry for Michelle Hanson, the mother of Kaden Young, began Monday (July 8) in an Orangeville courtroom.

The hearing is being held to determine whether there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial. A publication ban has been put into effect preventing media from reporting on any evidence brought up in the hearing.

Ms. Hanson is facing two charges, impaired driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death following the drowning of her son Kaden. (In May the Crown withdrew a third charge of dangerous driving causing death.)

Young Kaden was lost after the minivan driven by his mother was pulled into the raging Grand River on Feb. 21. Ms. Hanson had earlier failed to stop at a road closure sign on 10th Line of Amaranth. Despite both having managed to escape the vehicle, Kaden was torn from his mother’s arms. A pair of fishermen found his body under a bridge in Belwood Lake on April 21, two months to the day after his disappearance.

The preliminary inquiry will continue until Friday with additional dates set for July 29, 30, 31 if needed. If it is determined that there is enough evidence to proceed with a trial, a date will be set by the end of the month.

