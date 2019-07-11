Shelburne Police writes up 79 traffic offences over long weekend

The Shelburne Police Service had a busy Canada Day long weekend on the roads. As well as dealing with many calls for service, the Shelburne Police Service laid 78 traffic, Liquor and Cannabis related charges.

The charges were as follows:

53 Speeding, six Fail to surrender insurance card, three Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit, three Passenger fail to properly wear seatbelt, three Liquor Licence Act, two Windshield obstructed, two Disobey stop sign, one Drive – handheld communication device, one Cannabis Act, one Fail to display 2 plates, one Red light fail to stop, one Disobey sign, one Obstruct plate

The Shelburne Police Service encourages safe driving practices, which include obeying the speed limit and ensuring that everyone in your vehicle is properly seat belted. Seatbelts save lives and are mandatory for everyone to wear. We urge everyone to slow down on the road and give yourself extra time to arrive at your destination.

OPP impounds 29 vehicles on Airport Rd

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Central Region Traffic Team focused their attention on the ongoing dangerous speed issue on Airport Road this weekend. From Friday evening to Sunday evening a total of 29 drivers were charged with excessive speed – travelling more than 50km/hr over the posted speed limit of 80km/hr.

Of the 29, the top speed was 186 km/hr, registered by two young males in two separate cars traveling! together. The majority of the speeds were in the 150km/hr range.

All of the drivers charged had their licence suspended and their vehicles impounded for seven days. They will all appear in Orangeville court in September.

“It appears that people are not getting the message to slow down on Airport Road and many other roads in Dufferin County. Drivers are reminded that life does not have a reset button, slow down and drive safe.”

Impaired driver charged in Orangeville

The Orangeville Police Service has arrested and charged a 23-year-old Toronto man, with impaired driving charges, as a result of a motor vehicle collision that happened Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday, July 7, 2019 at approximately 2:55 p.m., police received a call to attend a motor vehicle collision on Riddell Road just south of Montgomery Boulevard. Investigation revealed that a black BMW was south bound on Riddell Road travelling at a high rate of speed and swerving in and out of traffic. The vehicle was attempting to pass vehicles on the right side lane of the roadway when the vehicle lost control on the gravel shoulder. The vehicle struck a guard rail and travelled back onto the roadway striking another vehicle. There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

Dallas Maracle, 23, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with Operation While Impaired by Alcohol and Drugs, Operation While Impaired with Blood Alcohol Concentration Over 80 and Dangerous Driving. The accused driver was also charged under the Highway Traffic Act, the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act and the Liquor Licence Act. The accused man is scheduled to appear in court in Orangeville on July 23, 2019 to answer to the allegations.

OPP investigating fatal

collision in Caledon

On Monday, July 8, 2019, at approximately 2:50 p.m., officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a collision on Charleston Sideroad East of Main Street in the town of Caledon.

The collision involved four motor vehicles – a dump truck, station wagon, hatchback, and a truck. All four vehicles were travelling Eastbound on Charleston Sideroad, and were coming to a stop due to traffic caused by construction in the area.

The vehicles sustained various degrees of damage in the collision.

The driver of the hatchback, seventy-four-year-old, Victoria LINDEKAMP, of Flamborough Township, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver of the station wagon was transported to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries; two passengers from the station wagon were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuri! es.

Caledon OPP is appealing to the public for additional witnesses of this collision. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Caledon Detachment OPP at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers

at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

The roads have since been re-opened.

The investigation is ongoing.

