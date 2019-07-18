Province investing in local schools to improve math curriculum

Written By MIKE BAKER

The provincial government has unveiled a new plan to improve math skills amongst students across Ontario.

Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones confirmed on Tuesday that school boards operating in the riding would, collectively, be receiving more than $3 million to help develop new programs and strategies to bolster the provincial math curriculum for both high school and elementary school students.

“I am pleased that our government is investing in the students and schools boards of Dufferin-Caledon and Peel Region to build the math knowledge and skills students need to succeed in class and in the future,” Ms. Jones stated.

The funding announcement will see Peel District School Board receive an additional $1.5 million, the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board will get an extra $780,000, while Upper Grand District School Board will receive just over $500,000. Conseil scolaire Viamonde, the local French school board, will receive just under $310,000.

The investments are part of a four-year strategy that will focus on applying fundamental math concepts and skills in area schools. Over the next year, the provincial government will invest $55 million to “ensure students are prepared for their future career paths”.

“We are listening to parents and educators,” said Stephen Lecce, Ontario’s Minister of Education. “Ontario students need greater support to strengthen their math skills to achieve success in school and into their careers. This investment provides our young people with access to the skills they need to enter the workforce with confidence, and further underscores our government’s focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) in the classroom.”

Across Ontario, and here in Dufferin-Caledon, EQAQ math assessment results for Grade 3 and Grade 6 students have declined in recent years. To change this trend, the Province is rolling out a revised math curriculum for all grades over the next four years. In addition, new teachers will be required to pass a math content knowledge test, starting in Spring 2020.

“This will ensure that teachers are confident and capable of teaching math before entering the classroom. In addition, these efforts will ensure that students in Dufferin-Caledon and across Ontario are receiving a quality education that will provide them with necessary skills to be successful in the future,” a release sent out by Ms. Jones reads.

