Museum of Dufferin family passes available at Shelburne Library

July 18, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

We have been provided with Family Passes for the MoD that can be signed out by our patrons. Each Family pass is “checked out” by a library patron for a maximum of seven days and is good for free admission to the MoD for a family (2 adults and up to 4 children). The pass is non-transferable and additional visitors will be charged full admission. The pass must be returned to the library so other patrons can check them out. If the pass is not returned the patron may be charged an “overdue” fee for the value of the pass ( $12.00) The passes cannot be placed on hold and the patron must wait three days before signing out again.

We think this is a great opportunity to explore our wonderful Museum and highlights another partnership with YOUR library.

Save the Dates

Authors in the Hills of Mulmur – August 11, 2019 @ 1 pm at the Barn on 10th Sideroad Mulmur

Dufferin Reads: One Book One County – September 15, 2019 @ 1pm at Grace Tipling Hall, Shelburne

TICKETS FOR BOTH EVENTS ARE AVAILABLE @ YOUR LIBRARY

Teen Scene

Teens spent Tuesday afternoon crafting 2 different types of marshmallow launchers to see just how far we could launch marshmallows! Then we had a spooky good time watching “Us” at the Teen Scary Movie event! Teens are still able to sign up for the Teen Summer Reading Challenge by emailing jnoble@shelburnelibrary.ca or dropping by YOUR Library. Registration for all events is preferred to allow us the chance to be adequately prepared for the events.

Upcoming Events

Tuesday, July 23rd, 4:00-5:00pm- The Day After Tomorrow Escape Room (30 mins per session, participants will be contacted with their time)

Thursday, July 25th, 4:00-5:00pm- Teen Trivia Night

Tuesday, July 30th, 4:00-5:00pm- Fresh Ink

Tuesday, August 6th, 4:00-5:00pm- Paint Night

Children’s Programs

Our award-winning TD Summer Reading Program has begun! Sign-up is available in the Children’s Library, online, or you by emailing children@shelburnelibrary.ca. All of our July Program registrations are now open. If your child would be interested in Summertime Slime, Cooking Crew, Tween the Pages Book Club, and more, please visit the library, or contact us to sign up before space runs out!

Friday, July 19th – Plant themed Story Time @ 10:30 – 11:30 am

Friday, July 19th – Cooking Crew @ 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Ages 6-12

Tuesday, July 23rd – Books & Babies @ 10 – 11 am, Ages 2 and under

Wednesday, July 24th – Paws to Read, by appointment only

Wednesday, July 24th – ‘Tween the Pages Book Club @ 12 – 1 pm, Ages 7-12

Wednesday, July 24th – LEGO Club @ 3 – 4 pm

Thursday, July 25th – Sleepy Story Time @ 6:15 pm-7:00 pm

Friday, July 26th – Plant themed Story Time @ 10:30 – 11:30 am

Friday, July 26th – Junk Club @ 1 – 2 pm, Ages 6-12

Need more information about any of our programs? Call us at 519-925-2168, or email children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

If you would like to sign up for monthly emails regarding all of YOUR Library’s Children’s events, and all of the special programs that will be available this summer, please email children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will add you to our online Children’s Newsletter subscription.

NEW BOOKS:

Fiction:

The expectations by Alexander Tilney

Sophia, princess among beasts by James Patterson

In the full light of the sun by Clare Clark

Temptation’s darling by Johanna Lindsey

Eye spy by Mercedes Lackey

The rage of dragons by Evan Winter

The golden hour by Beatriz Wililams

Bethlehem by Karen Kelly

The strawberry thief by Joanne Harris

Non fiction:

Beneath the tamarind tree by Isha Sesay

How to make a plant love you by Summer Rayne Oakes

For the good of the game by Bud Selig

A beginner’s guide to the end by BJ Miller

The limits of tolerance by Denis Lacorne

Underland by Robert MacFarlane

