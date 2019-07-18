Shelburne man charged with mischief, theft & public intoxication

July 18, 2019 · 0 Comments

On July 7, 2019 at 11:00 p.m. the Shelburne Police Service attended a call for service for a man who, in the process of breaking a gate to a rear yard, left behind a bicycle and urinated in the driveway.

Approximately twenty-five minutes later the officers received a second call in a different location for a man matching the description of the original suspect. On arrival the officers found the man standing beside the same vehicle that witnesses said he was trying to break into. After making contact with male the officers found him to be intoxicated.

38 year-old Chadwick Riddell of Shelburne was charged with:

• 1 count of Mischief under $5000.00

• 1 count of Theft over $5000.00

• 1 count of Being intoxicated in a public place.

Riddell is scheduled to attend the Ontario court in Orangeville in early August to answer to the allegations made against him.

Anyone with any information about this or any other matter are urged to report it to the Shelburne Police Service at (519) 925-3312. You can report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1 800-222-TIPS or http://www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Bolton drug bust

Officers from the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police made an arrest after a lengthy investigation was conducted into drug trafficking in Bolton.

Over the past several months, Caledon CSCU has received numerous complaints regarding cocaine trafficking occurring at a restaurant located in the area of Highway 50 and Allan Drive.

As a result of an extensive investigation, Caledon CSCU, with the assistance of CSCU members from Huntsville, Huronia West/Collingwood, Nottawasaga, Orillia, and other specialized units, made three arrests and executed several search warrants, which resulted in a large amount of cocaine being located and seized.

Darcy Linton, 42, of King Township, was charged with: Trafficking in schedule I substance – cocaine x seven counts, and Possession of a schedule I substance! for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine.

Adrian Tomei, 32, of Vaughan, was charged with: Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine, and Trafficking in schedule I substance – cocaine.

Guy Breen, 27, of Caledon, was charged with: Trafficking in schedule I substance – cocaine.

All three accused are to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information in relation to this case, please contact Caledon Detachment Community Street Crime Unit at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (84! 77) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

OPS investigating trailer theft

The Orangeville Police Service is investigating the theft of two travel trailers from Orangeville properties yesterday.

On Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at approximately 3:30 a.m., a 40 foot travel trailer was stolen from a fenced compound at 50 Centennial Road in Orangeville.

The travel trailer is described as a 2013 Forest River Salem Villa Classic, white, 40 feet long, tandem axle, with two small entrance doors and a large patio door on the right side of the trailer. The trailer had licence plate number K9632J attached to the rear.

Security video footage shows the trailer being towed away by a burgundy Ford F-150 pick-up truck, with a 4 door cab and running boards. There were at least three people in the truck and involved in the theft.

On Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., it was discovered that a second travel trailer had been stolen from the rear of a business at 70 Centennial Road in Orangeville. Security video footage revealed that the trailer was stolen at approximately 10:30 p.m., Wednesday night.

The second trailer is described as a 2015 Forest River Wildwood travel trailer, white, 31 feet long with tandem axles. The trailer had licence plate number L9847S attached to the rear.

Although the two towing vehicles are different, it is believed that the two incidents are connected.

Police are continuing their investigation and would like to hear from anyone who may be able to assist with these investigations in any way.

Anyone having further information is encouraged to call the Orangeville Police Service at 519-941-2522 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Readers Comments (0)