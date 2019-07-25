Shelburne continuing to grow as two new subdivisions receive final approval

July 25, 2019

Written By JULIA LLOYD

Shelburne Council met on Monday (July 22) and received two reports regarding the developments of residential homes in the community.

Council authorized final acceptance of the Greenbrook Village Subdivision and gave final approval to The Hyland Village developer to move forward with their projects.

Council have expressed hope that these new developments will bring more financial benefits to the Town of Shelburne.

The owner of the Shelburne Freelancer Alex McLellen expressed some concern that Shelburne will turn into just a “residential town.”

“Anytime there is growth, there is an opportunity for increased economic activity in town,” Mayor Wade Mills said.

In regards to the Greenbrook Village Subdivision, council needed to give the developer final approval of the stormwater pond, phase 1B and phase 8 and the future park block, explained Town Planner Steve Wever.

“Those are the current requests for final agreement,” continued Wever.

Council did grant final acceptance on the grounds the two phases would be completed. However, Wever commented stating that he would have preferred to let this development linger a little longer to see if anything more needed to be done for final acceptance. But, that was not the case.

“We’re here probably a bit earlier then we otherwise would be,” Wever said

He continued, explaining to Council that since this final approval was seemingly rushed, you can see rough patches on the final asphalt in the subdivision. SPA Engineering are concerned it could ruin the lifespan. If there were evidence of chipping, next spring there would need to be re-pavement.

“SPA Engineering is recommending we hold back $100,000 for the concerns identified. That will be the maximum to replace asphalt in those areas if needed,” he said.

Coun. Walter Benotto did not seem thrilled with the fact that final acceptance was being given before the project was completely finalized.

However, Wever made it clear that the developer is proposing to post funds with the Town, to pay for the work rather than wait an extra year for final acceptance.

Once Wever finished delivering his report to Council, questions were raised and councillors seemed satisfied with what was in the report and the motion was carried, giving the developer final acceptance on Greenbrook Village.

“One thing Steve (Wever) mentioned tonight and you know it’s always that chicken and egg dance; in order to attract certain retail and commercial establishments, they have to meet the interim population threshold.” Explained Mayor Mills

He added, “On one hand we can say we are just growing residentially, but on the flip side, a lot of that commercial business won’t come until we meet that population threshold, which seems to be the magic number of 10,000. We are just in that bubble.”

The second residential development in the works in Shelburne is the Highland Village Subdivision.

But, because the previous council had already approved the draft plan in 2017 with 37 conditions, it is the current council seated that must decide on giving final approval.

This new subdivision will be located on the south side of Main Street West and was approved for 273 units of fully detached, semi-detached and town homes, however the development will now consist of 245.

Council seemed to be in agreement that when things are being developed, some things change and losing 28 units is one of those unfortunate changes. However, Wever has mentioned that the money saved from those 28 units can be used for other developments.

Some concerns were mentioned during the council meeting, revolving the Highland Village and that is there being only one entrance into and out of the subdivision.

Mayor Mill’s concerns about the one entrance were over emergency vehicles not being able to get to the problem in an efficient amount of time. However, the owner of the development said they would add a private entrance, which will only be available for emergency vehicles.

After the report was done being presented, council carried the motion for the approval of the final draft for Highland Village.

