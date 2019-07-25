Inconvenience Store: Getting Everyone Guessing

July 25, 2019

Written by Deb Freeman

The bright coloured sign displayed above the former Daisymart on Main Street East had tongues wagging for weeks wondering “Was it a joke?” or “Was it a spelling mistake?”. All has been revealed now as new owner of the now named ‘Inconvenience Store “ David Ouelette smiles from across the counter and said “Got everyone guessing didn’t it?”

It’s a breath of fresh air to the town. Originally from North Bay, David said he could see the opportunity to take over the store, refurbish, restock, and he could see its potential. David has been in the variety store industry for over 20 years so he brings lots of experience to Shelburne.

“I have been open just a couple of weeks and already I have met a lot people. All i have seen is friendly, kind, genuine people”. Everyone commented on the name of the store and so far all he has had is chuckles and approval from customers. David gives all the credit to his daughter for coming up with the name, which is catchy and people stop in their tracks to see what it’s all about it.

Slowly restocking and basically starting the business from scratch again, David has high hopes and said he loves the small town atmosphere. The store is open 7 days a week Monday to Saturday from 9am to 9pm and Sunday 10am to 9pm. Located at 110 Main Street East, Shelburne. If you have any questions about any of the services offered, call David at 519.306.2611.

UPS and Purolator are already operating from the store, with much more to come including the OLG Lottery, Fed Ex, and Western Union. Drop by and show your support and meet David as he beams across the counter and welcomes you with a smile.

Watch this space for the expansion of goods and services that will be offered and all of us at the Free Press would like to welcome David and his family to town. We wish him good luck.

