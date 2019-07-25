Shelburne Public Library News

July 25, 2019 · 0 Comments

Save The Date

Authors in the Hills of Mulmur – August 11, 2019 @ 1 pm at the Barn on 10th Sideroad Mulmur

Tickets are available @ YOUR Library

Authors in the Hills of Headwaters – coming soon

Back for the fifth year, this event held in a barn in the beautiful hills of Mulmur features three celebrated Canadian authors:

Bianca Marais, last year’s Dufferin Reads: One Book One County author, will captive and move us with her second novel, If You Want to Make God Laugh. The novel focuses on three women whose lives in newly post-apartheid South Africa connect in surprising ways.

Terry Fallis will launch his new book, Albatross at our event. His humour and satire are well known and he regales us with the story of a young golf prodigy that reflects on what it means to stay true to your dreams and yourself.

Tish Cohen will discuss, The Summer We Lost Her, an exquisitely written drama about a husband and wife, a missing child and complicated family secrets that strain relationships to the breaking point.

All three have been critically reviewed to great acclaim and are sure to be award winners in the coming year.

Teen Scene:

Teens tested their skills twice this week—once in our Day After Tomorrow Escape Room, and then again at our Teen Trivia night. We’ve had a lot of fun this week, but I think we better keep practicing our escape room survival skills!

Upcoming Events:

Tuesday, July 30th, 4:00-5:00pm- Fresh Ink

Tuesday, August 6th, 4:00-5:00pm- Paint Night

Thursday, August 8th, 4:00-6:00pm- Teen Scary Movie

Tuesday, August 13th, 4:00-5:00pm- Save our Planet Escape Room

To register or for more information on any of the Teen events email jnoble@shelburnelibrary.ca or call 519-925-2168.

Children’s Programs

Our award-winning TD Summer Reading Program has begun! Our July and August

programming registrations are now open. If your child would be interested in

Summertime Slime, Cooking Crew, Tween the Pages Book Club, and more, please

visit the library, or contact us to sign up before space runs out!

Children’s Programs for Friday, July 26th – Friday, August 2nd, 2019:

Friday, July 26th – Water- themed Story Time @ 10:30 – 11:30 am

Friday, July 26th – Junk Club @ 1 – 2 pm, Ages 6-12

Tuesday, July 30th – Books & Babies @ 10 – 11 am, Ages 2 and under

Wednesday, July 31th – Paws to Read, by appointment only

Wednesday, July 31th – ‘Tween the Pages Book Club @ 12 – 1 pm, Ages 7-12

Wednesday, July 31th – LEGO Club @ 3 – 4 pm

Need more information about any of our programs? Call us at 519-925-2168, or

email children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

If you would like to sign up for monthly emails regarding all of YOUR

Library’s Children’s events, and all of the special programs that will be

available this summer, please email children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will add you to our online Children’s Newsletter subscription.

New Books:

Fiction:

Alpha and Omega by Harry Turtledove

Hope for the best by Jodi Taylor

China rich girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

An unreliable man by Jostein Gaarder

Rebus: long shadows by Ian Rankiin

Her secret son by Hannah Mary McKinnon

Elizabeth of Bohemia by David Elias

Redemption by David Baldacci

Non fiction:

Last witnesses by Svetlana Alexievich

The weather machine by Andrew Blum

Hell and damnation by Marq De Villiers

The bastard brigade by Sam Kean

The 2-ingredient miracle dough cookbook

by Erin Renouf Mylroie

