Security camera registry helping SPS solve crimes

July 25, 2019 · 0 Comments

Have you installed security cameras at your home or business? This is a step in the right direction of deterring would be criminals from targeting your property. However, if crime does occur this footage can greatly assist the police in their investigation.

When police investigate a crime, officers often canvass neighbourhoods or plazas for security cameras that may have captured images of suspects or criminal activity. This is a lengthy process requiring large amounts of time and resources. A security camera registry expedites these investigations by helping officers identify and locate cameras before they canvass an area on foot. In an investigation where every second counts, this proactive step could be crucial in helping to solve a case, make an arrest, recover property, or even save a life.

The Shelburne Police Service has had a security camera registry since 2015 and it has assisted officers successfully several times. However, Shelburne has grown since 2015 and technology has become easier to obtain and install. Because of this, the Shelburne Police Service is asking interested residents and business owners who own security cameras to consider joining the registry. It is as simple as calling the Shelburne Police Service at (519)925-3312 and asking to be registered.

Some frequently asked questions about the registry:

Will information about my address or cameras be shared publicly?

No. Any information collected from registrants will remain confidential.

Does registering allow police to monitor my security cameras?

No. The registry is simply a database of residential or commercial addresses at which security cameras are located. Officers must still seek permission to use security footage as evidence in an investigation.

Will police be contacting me often after I register?

Police will only request footage from your registered security camera if it might help officers conducting an investigation.

Man charged with stunt driving

On July 9, 2019 at approximately 8:30 p.m. a Shelburne police officer was conducting radar traffic enforcement on County Road 11 near School Road in Shelburne when they observed a vehicle approaching their location at a high rate of speed. The officer activated the radar and obtained a speed of 116km/h in a posted 60km/h zone.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and, as a result, a Shelburne man was charged with:

• Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt- speeding by 50km/h or more km/hr under the Highway Traffic Act.

• Fail to surrender insurance card under the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act.

The male had his driver’s licence suspend for 7 days and his vehicle impounded for 7 days.

New auxiliary Staff Sergeant

at Dufferin OPP

Members of the Dufferin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are pleased to announce the promotion of Auxiliary Constable Alfonso Ciarcelluti to Auxiliary Staff Sergeant, Unit Commander of the Dufferin OPP Auxiliary unit. Auxiliary Staff Sergeant Ciarcelluti was presented with his badge at a ceremony at Dufferin OPP on Thursday July 18th 2019. (See attached photos)

Auxiliary Staff Sergeant Ciarcelluti has been a member of the OPP Auxiliary for thirteen years, having served at both the Caledon and Toronto detachments. Auxiliary officers are fully trained volunteers who assist OPP officers with patrols, delivery of traffic safety, community based crime prevention initiatives and various other policing operations.

The Dufferin OPP Auxiliary Unit was just recently created and Auxiliary Staff Sergeant Ciarcelluti and Auxiliary Liaison Officer, Detective Clancey McGuire, are activ! ely recruiting members of the community to join the OPP Auxiliary Program. For more details on this program visit www.opp.ca and query ‘auxiliary’ on the site.

