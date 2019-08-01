Sohayla Smith continues success with ‘Burn It to the Ground’

August 1, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By MARNI WALSH

Shelburne’s Sohayla Smith and her band continue to make steady progress in popularity in the professional music scene.

Her song ‘Burn It To The Ground’ has been selected for BWH’s Keepin’ It Country, Vol. One, by Various Artists a “Country compilation album comprised of an eclectic mix of 17 songs by today’s best independent Country artists and songwriters,” says Ms. Smith.

Performers for the re-release include: Sohayla Smith, Adrian Smith, Nathan Smith, Nick Ovington, and Tyler Reed.

“The inclusion of “Burn it to the Ground” in the Keepin’ it Country compilation is exciting from an exposure perspective,” says Sohayla Smith. “The song was released last year as a single, and won an award for Best Country Recording in the Clouzine International Music Awards, so this news reaffirms our confidence in the song.”

She added, “With a new album in the works, including an alternate version of ‘Burn it to the Ground,’ expected to be released this fall, and numerous singles already out there,” Sohayla says. “I’m hoping to see more successes like this in the near future to help expand our fan reach and opportunities, especially with a few east coast tour dates set. I’m making the most of all of it, and I’m also very grateful to see signs of a bigger picture coming together bit by bit.”

Sohayla and her band was nominated for a 2017 TIMA for Best Country, and her single “Bridges” was a Roots Grand Prize Winner, awarded First Place place in the Americana category. “The Breakdown” was also the November 2017 Pop Winner on OurStage, where she is currently at the top of Best Country Artists charts.

Sohayla Smith and her band were headliners at the Rockwood Music Hall in Manhattan, New York, the 2018 Peak to Shore Music Festival, the Singhampton Small Hall, and Simcoe Street Theatre’s ‘Music for a Sunday Evening Concert Series’.

Sohayla is featured in the Museum of Dufferin’s True Grit exhibit and was a featured performer in the Collingwood Arts 7 Culture Awards in 2016. Her songs have been on radio rotation at stations throughout the country including: Erin Radio (NY), Salford City Radio (UK), Amazing Radio, KB Radio, and PopCanRebel.

Sylvie Marie of Indie-Spoonful calls Sohayla Smith’s music, “A delightful find in the Americana arena offering memorable, poetic folk songs that deeply resonate with beautiful and lovely vocals, tight musicianship and an overall inviting sound that is down-to-earth and moving.”

Currently, Sohayla says she is looking forward to festival performances this summer.

“I’ll be headlining the Georgian Triangle Music Festival at Barcelos on Friday, August 23 with fellow talented locals Adrian Smith (guitar/vocals), Tyler Reed (bass), and Josh Oatman (percussion.) Anyone coming up to support us while enjoying some original music, and great food and drinks will be in for a treat,” she says.

The band will be performing a full set starting at 10 p.m. on the patio.

Sohayla is also holding an original music lab in Collingwood on Monday, August 19 at the Simcoe Street Theatre.

“I’m planning to share some insight from a DIY artist perspective, tips, tricks, and cold hard facts,” says Sohayla. “Bursting the bubble of the rock star dream, and replacing it with understanding of the bigger picture, the value of persistence, ongoing education and personal development as an artist, seizing opportunities, knowing when to turn them down, branding, and having the patience to build a career the hands-on way.”

Up next, Sohayla says, “As Adrian Smith (the mix/master engineer for the album) works to complete the big fall full length release, I’ve already embarked on the first single of a solo Americana/Roots album with a collection of songs written on my banjo with a bluegrass feel.” She says, “Anyone who loves traditional roots music will surely enjoy this collection. The second album is set to be released in 2020, followed by a blues-jazz record, and a few more albums following that.”

She added, “With 25 years of songs to produce in the studio,” she adds, “to say I’ve got a lot of work ahead of me is a vast understatement. Various local accompanists will be involved in the process for each record.”

“I’m making great sacrifices to present my catalogue of music professionally and more importantly, authentically. It’s my life’s work. The end goal is to develop a career that can supplement, sustain, and hopefully lead into licensing, tours, and mainstream radio play in North America or beyond. To be able to tour across Canada and fill small halls, that’d be my oasis in the music industry,” she concluded.

Readers Comments (0)