Clarification

August 1, 2019   ·   0 Comments

In last week’s edition of the Free Press, in the story titled ‘Shelburne continuing to grow as two new subdivisions receive final approval’, it should be clarified that the approval given by Council at the July 22 meeting was for the assumption of Phase 8 of the Greenbrook Park development.

All residential units have already been constructed in the Greenbrook Park subdivision with Phase 8 – Council did not approve any new units last week. 

Phase 9 is all that is left in this development. That particular phase will see a commercial component developed just off County Road 124. 



         

