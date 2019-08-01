Authors in the Hills of Mulmur event coming soon to local library

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

Back for the fifth year, this event held in a barn in the beautiful hills of Mulmur features three celebrated Canadian authors:

Bianca Marais, last year’s Dufferin Reads: One Book One County author, will captive and move us with her second novel, If You Want to Make God Laugh. The novel focuses on three women whose lives in newly post-apartheid South Africa connect in surprising ways.

Terry Fallis will launch his new book, Albatross at our event. His humour and satire are well known and he regales us with the story of a young golf prodigy that reflects on what it means to stay true to your dreams and yourself.

Tish Cohen will discuss, The Summer We Lost Her, an exquisitely written drama about a husband and wife, a missing child and complicated family secrets that strain relationships to the breaking point.

All three have been critically reviewed to great acclaim and are sure to be award winners in the coming year.

Teen Scene

We are over half way finished 2019’s Teen Summer Reading Challenge, and some of our participants have read over 15 books already! As a reminder, prizes will be awarded to the participants in three categories: most books read, most programs attended, and completing the most weekly challenges! Prizes will be awarded at our Summer Reading Finale Party on Friday, August 16th. We will be joined by Troupe Adore for musical entertainment, face painting, and henna, and we will have our parking lot sectioned off so we can play many life-sized yard games outside! If you want to be a part of all the fun, it’s not too late– register for any of our upcoming events at http://shelburnelibrary.ca/teens.html!

Upcoming Events:

– Tuesday, August 6th, 4:00-5:00pm- Paint Night

– Thursday, August 8th, 4:00-6:00pm- Teen Scary Movie Night

– Tuesday, August 13th, 4:00-5:00pm- Save Our Planet Escape Room

– Friday, August 16th, 11am-3pm- Summer Reading Finale (TDSRC & TSRC)

Children’s Programs

Our August programming registrations are now open. If your child would be interested inSummertime Slime, Cooking Crew, Tween the Pages Book Club, and more, please visit the library, or contact us to sign up before space runs out! Children’s Programming for Friday, August 2nd, 2019 – Friday, August 9th,- Friday, August 2nd, – Space-themed Story Time @ 10:30 – 11:30 am – Friday, August 2nd – Slime Club @ 1 – 2pm, Ages 6-12- Tuesday, August 6th – NO BOOKS & BABIES TODAY- Wednesday, August 7th – Paws to Read, by appointment only

– Wednesday, August 7th – ‘Tween the Pages

Book Club @ 12 – 1 pm, Ages 7-12

– Friday, August 9th – Power- themed Story

Time @ 10:30 – 11:30 am

– Friday, August 9th – Cooking Crew @ 1 –

2pm, Ages 6-12

Need more information about any of our programs? Call us at 519-925-2168, or email children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

