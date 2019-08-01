Shelburne Vets heading to playoffs

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Shelburne Vets are wrapping up the regular season and getting ready for the playoffs.

The current Vets activity at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex includes a lot of times slotted in for practice as the teams get ready to battle it out with squads from around the province.

This year the provincials will be held in Whitby in August.

Vets teams representing Tyke, Novice, Peewee, Bantam, and Midget divisions will make the trip to the competition.

The Tykes have a 1-9-2 record for the season so far and will be in Whitby on August 4 – 6.

The Novice team have 5 -11-1 record. They will be on the floor on August 9 – 11.

In the Peewee division the Vets are sending a strong team. The Peewees have won 14 of 18 games played so far. They will play on August 2 – 4.

The Bantams have a .500 record this year winning six of 12 games. They will be in Whitby on on August 2 – 4.

The Midget Vets will be in provincial competition on August 9 -11. The Shelburne Midgets will go into competition with a 3-7-0 record.

Shelburne teams have had an all around good season this year with a lot of good playing both on the road and at home.

This is also a banner year for the Shelburne Vets organization as it is their twentieth anniversary as a sports club.

Beginning in 1999, the Vets have had some great players, coaches and executive members who have been a part of the organization.

Over the years the club has won several championships and had great success making Shelburne a great lacrosse town.

The Club will hots a celebration at the CDRC on Tuesday, July 30, to recognize the achievements of the past two decades.

