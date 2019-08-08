Don’t miss Bands and Brews at this week’s Heritage Music Festival

August 8, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By Marni Walsh

It’s here! This week is the Heritage Music Festival in Shelburne. That means a whole lot of great music is coming to town with events starting Wednesday and running through Sunday. This includes local musical talent with “Bands and Brews” at Fiddle Park at 1:30 pm on August 10th right after the Fiddle Parade. The parade gets rolling on Main Street at 1 pm on Saturday.

“Bands and Brews is a special event that allows local talent an opportunity to participate in the Heritage Music Festival and enjoy the nostalgia of Fiddleville past,” says HMF Co-Chair Bobbi Ferguson.

This year the line up for “Bands and Brews” includes “The Brewery Boys,” “Little Current,” “Frosted Pattern,” and more. Well known local musicians, Greg Holmes, Warren Snell, Brent Eby and John Lennox comprise “The Brewery Boys”, playing “great country music from the past and present.” Their group has performed at the International Plowing Match and Pickin’ in the Park, as well as at dances, and campgrounds. “Little Current” is a three piece band from Orangeville “that pays homage to 90’s alternative rock.”

“We have a dream for Bands and Brews,” says Bobbi Ferguson, “and I am excited to see what it will look like in five years.”

She says, “Our intent is to grow “Bands and Brews” over the next few years.” In the future, Rotary hopes to include an open air market, food trucks, mechanical bull riding – basically, good wholesome adult and kid activities for everyone to enjoy after the Fiddle Parade.”

But in order to make this happen, the Co-Chair says, “We need people to come out to the park to enjoy the event and donate – so that we are able to add new things each year.”

Ms. Ferguson also notes, there is a great need for additional volunteers to organize each attraction and secure sponsorships. “Rotary is a small group,” she says, “and it keeps us busy organizing at least seven events over Fiddle weekend.”

Come out and support these excellent local musicians at “Bands and Brews” after the parade; entrance is by donation at the gate – or go online to donate and get a ticket. A cash bar is available at the event and the Kinette Kitchen will be open with special treats. Check out the complete schedule for the festival at www.heritagemusicfestival.ca. Remember, the Heritage Music Festival is brought to you by the Shelburne Rotary Club, with all proceeds going to important local projects and causes in your community.

