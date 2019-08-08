Shelburne Library News

August 8, 2019 · 0 Comments

This Sunday – tickets are going fast!!!

Authors in the Hills of Mulmur – August 11, 2019 @ 1 pm at the Barn on 10th Sideroad and 1st Line – Mulmur

Tickets are available @ YOUR Library

AUTHORS IN THE HILLS OF MULMUR – coming soon

Back for the fifth year, this event held in a barn in the beautiful hills of Mulmur features three celebrated Canadian authors:

Bianca Marais, last year’s Dufferin Reads: One Book One County author, will captive and move us with her second novel, If You Want to Make God Laugh. The novel focuses on three women whose lives in newly post-apartheid South Africa connect in surprising ways.

Terry Fallis will launch his new book, Albatross at our event. His humour and satire are well known and he regales us with the story of a young golf prodigy that reflects on what it means to stay true to your dreams and yourself.

Tish Cohen will discuss The Summer We Lost Her, an exquisitely written drama about a husband and wife, a missing child and complicated family secrets that strain relationships to the breaking point.

Family Passes for Museum of Dufferin @ YOUR Library

Available for a one-week loan with free admission for 2 adults and 4 children

Check this out @ YOUR Library

TEEN SCENE:

Teens spent this week getting messy while creating their own galaxy at our DIY paint night, and then had a spooky time at our second Teen Scary Movie! There’s stiff competition as far as points are going this summer, and prizes will be awarded at our Summer Reading Finale Party on Friday, August 16th. We will be joined by Troupe Adore for musical entertainment, face painting, and henna, and we will have our parking lot sectioned off so we can play many life-sized yard games outside! If you want to be a part of all the fun, it’s not too late– register for any of our upcoming events at http://shelburnelibrary.ca/teens.html!

Upcoming events:

Tuesday, August 13th, 4:00-5:00pm- Save Our Planet Escape Room

Friday, August 16th, 11am-3pm- Summer Reading Finale (TDSRC & TSRC)

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

Our award-winning TD Summer Reading Program is wrapping up with one final week of programming. We will be wrapping up the summer fun with our yearly TD SRC Finale Party! Join us on Friday, August 16th, 2019 @ 11 am for our awards ceremony, and to get your TD SRC Certificate of completion.

Children’s Programming for Friday, August 9th, 2019 – Friday, August 16th, 2019:

Friday, August 9th – Power Themed Story Time @ 10:30 – 11:30 am

Friday, August 9th – Cooking Crew @ 1 – 2 pm, Ages 6-12

Monday, August 12th – Monday Matinee @ 1 PM “Ugly Dolls”

Tuesday, August 13th – Books & Babies @ 10 – 11 am

Wednesday, August 14th – PAWS to Read, by appointment only

Wednesday, August 14th – ‘Tween the Pages Book Club @ 12 – 1 pm, Ages

7-12

Wednesday, August 14th – LEGO Club @ 3 – 4 pm

Thursday, August 15th – ALL POINTS FOR SUMMER READING IN BY TODAY

Friday, August 16th – TD SRC FINALE PARTY 11 am – 3 pm

Need more information about any of our programs? Call us at 519-925-2168, or email children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

If you would like to sign up for monthly emails regarding all of YOUR Library’s Children’s events, and all of the special programs that will be available this summer, please email children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will add you to our online Children’s Newsletter subscription.

NEW BOOKS:

Fiction:

Her deadly secrets by Laura Griffin

The royal secret by Lucinda Riley

The lost letters of William Woolf by Helen Cullen

Just one bite by Jack Heath

Rogue strike by David Ricciardi

City of girls by Elizabeth Gilbert

The Electric hotel by Dominic Smith

The friends we keep by Jane Green

The favorite daughter by Pattie Callahan Henry

The body in the castle well by Martin Walker

The book supremacy by Kate Carlisle

We were killers once by Becky Masterman

This storm by James Ellroy

Non fiction:

The Nocturnal brain by Guy Leschziner

