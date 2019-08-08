Shelburne Police Laid 86 Traffic Related Charges over Long Weekend: includes 2 Impaired and 2 Stunt

The August Civic Holiday long weekend kept Shelburne Police officers busy with traffic related offences.

In total, 84 traffic related charges were laid, including some very concerning incidents.

Shelburne Police had two separate stunt drivers, both driving 119kph in the 50kph zone on Main Street. That is 69kph over the speed limit, and one of them was entering the downtown core at that speed! Both these drivers were charged with stunt driving, which included having their cars impounded for 7 days and their licences suspended for 7 days on the spot.

In addition, two drivers were charged with impaired driving related charges. The first was early Saturday evening when a driver was pulled over in relation to an investigation for a firearm related offence. When officers investigated the male for making threats with a firearm, the driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol which resulted in his vehicle being impounded for 7 days and his licence suspended for 90 days. 29 year old Brock Cook of Shelburne was charged with drive vehicle 80 and over blood alcohol content.

The second impaired occurred late Monday evening. A motorist called police with concerns with how a white pick-up truck was driving. A Shelburne Police officer located that vehicle in Shelburne and initiated an investigation on the driver. The driver appeared to be found to be under the influence of alcohol resulting in his arrest and testing at the station. This testing indicates that the driver had almost triple the legal limit of alcohol in his system. As a result 51 year old Victor Coello of Toronto was charged with impaired operation and drive vehicle 80 and over blood alcohol content. His vehicle was also impounded for 7 days, and his licence suspended for 90 days.

In addition Shelburne Police laid 79 provincial offences tickets broken down as follows:

• 66 Speeding offences

• 1 Red Light offence

• 5 Stop Sign offences

• 1 Seatbelt offence

• 2 Liquor Licence Act offences (open alcohol accessible to the driver)

• 1 Insurance offence

• 1 Document offence

• 1 Cannabis Control Act Offence (having cannabis accessible to the driver)

“With Highway 89, Highway 10, and County Road 124 all intersecting in our town, and all leading to cottage, camping and beach destinations; Shelburne Police deals with very high volumes of traffic on long weekends. We take traffic enforcement and safety very serious, and remind everyone that getting to their destination safely is much more important than getting their quickly”, reminds Sgt Neumann.

