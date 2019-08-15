Shelburne Library News

August 15, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

TD Summer Reading Club Finale

Please join us at 11 am on Saturday, August 16, 2019 for the Awards ceremony. All participants will receive a small prize and certificate. Participants with most books read, most programs attended, and most overall points earned will receive special recognition.

Authors in the Hills of Mulmur

For the fifth year, this event held in a barn in the beautiful hills of Mulmur was outstanding. The capacity crowd of 150 was lavish in its praise of the authors, the food and the lovely venue, saying it was the best ever! It certainly was a beautiful afternoon for this special Mulmur township community literary event. With funds raised last year, the committee had a special elevated stage built which could be used for future Mulmur Township events.

Teen Scene

It’s hard to believe our TSRC is almost over for the year! As of the time we’re writing, our Teens have read about 150 books, earning 1 point for each book, and there is stiff competition for the prize for most books read. They’ve also completed a variety of weekly challenges, including trying to cook a meal using just the sun and some ingenuity, which earned a lot of laughs. Come check out the wide variety of games we will have in the parking lot between 11am-3pm at our Finale on Friday, August 16th. Our Finale will feature entertainment from Troupe Adore (face painting, Henna, balloon animals, and music) as well as light refreshments! We’re going to wrap up this year’s Teen Summer Reading Challenge with prizes being awarded on Friday, August 16th @ 2pm.

We’re also looking to add a few new members to our Teen Advisory Board. This group meets monthly and helps plan our Teen events while earning community service hours. If your Teen is interested, please fill out an application (found at www.shelburnelibrary.ca/TAB.html) and return it in person to the Library c/o Jade Noble, or email it to jnoble@shelburnelibrary.ca!

Upcoming Events:

– Friday, August 16th, 11am-3pm- Summer

Reading Finale (TDSRC & TSRC)

– Tuesday, August 27th, 4:00pm-5:00pm-

Fresh Ink

– Tuesday, September 10th, 4:00-5:00pm-

TAB Meeting

– Thursday, September 12th, 4:00-5:30pm-

Teen Scary Movie

Children’s Programs

Our award-winning TD Summer Reading Program is coming to an end; we will be wrapping up the summer fun with our yearly TD SRC Finale Party on Friday, August 16th, 2019 @ 11 am for our awards ceremony, and to distribute the TD SRC Certificate of completion.

– Friday, August 16th – TD SRC FINALE

PARTY 11 am – 3 pm

– Tuesday, August 20th – Books & Babies

@ 10 – 11 am

– Wednesday, August 21st – PAWS to Read,

by appointment only

– Wednesday, August 21st – ‘Tween the P

ages Book Club @ 12 – 1 pm, Ages 7-12

– Wednesday, August 21st – LEGO Club @

3 – 4 pm

– Thursday, August 22nd – Sleepy Story

Time @ 6:15 pm – 7:00 pm

– Friday, August 23rd – Story Time @ 10:30

am *This will be our last Story Time

before our September break in

programming.

– August 26th – September 19th: All

Children’s programs on break.

Need more information about any of our programs? Call us at 519-925-2168, or email children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

If you would like to sign up for monthly emails regarding all of YOUR Library’s Children’s events, and all of the special programs that will be available this fall, please email children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will add you to our online Children’s Newsletter subscription.

New Books

Fiction:

– The big kahuna by Janet Evanovich

– The bookshop on the shore by Jenny

Colgan

– The inn by James Patterson

– Outfox by Sandra Brown

– Runaway by Hollie Overton

– Everything you’ve ever wanted by Luiza

Sauma

– The escape room by Megan Goldin

– Labyrinth by Catherine Coulter

– Too close by Natalie Daniels

Non fiction:

– The honey bus by Meredith May

– This is Shakespeare by Emma Smith

– The Core 4 by Steph Gaudreau

Readers Comments (0)