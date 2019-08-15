Shelburne Police presents bicycles to Canada Day draw winners

On July 1, 2019 the annual Shelburne Police Service Canada Day bicycle draw was held at the Canada Day festivities at Fiddle Park. Jaz White and Christina Casamento were named as the male and female winners respectively.

Every June, Shelburne police officers watch for children who are exhibiting safe cycling habits such as wearing a bicycle helmet. Officers issue these young cyclists “Safe cycling tickets” and their names are entered into the Canada Day draw. This initiative aims to promote cycling safety amongst children through positive reinforcement of safe cycling habits.

Dufferin Mutual Insurance is the generous sponsor of this annual event and their generosity is very much appreciated by the Shelburne Police Service.

Event coordinator PC Andrew Fines stated that “we are thankful for the generosity of sponsorship shown by Dufferin Mutual Insurance Company. We are fortunate to have such a giving community partner”.

The Shelburne Police Service reminds all cyclists to practice safe cycling habits and to always wear a bicycle helmet.

OPP nab driver speeding impaired

driver in Melancthon

On August 7, 2019 at 9:15 Dufferin OPP conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle was stopped after travelling Northbound on Highway 10 just South of County Road 17 in Melancthon Township. The grey Volkswagen Jetta was observed on radar to be travelling at 140km/hr in a posted 80 km/hr zone. Police also received a traffic complaint about the same vehicle weaving all over the road. On the traffic stop OPP officers detected a odour of an alcoholic beverage. The driver failed a roadside test and was arrested for Operation of Motor Vehicle over 80 mgs and Dangerous Driving and taken to Dufferin Detachment for breath tests.

As a result of a thorough police investigation Ryan Pollard, 29 years of age and a resident of Dundalk, was charged with Impaired operation of a motor vehicle, 80 plus, dangerous operation and preform stunt – excess speed. Issued a court date at Orangeville courthouse. His vehicle was impounded for 7 days and his driver license was suspended for 90 days.

He will appear in Orangeville Ontario Court of Justice at a later date for first appearance

OPS investigating sexual assault

Orangeville Police Service is investigating a sexual assault that occurred at a retail business on Broadway last Thursday evening (August 8, 2019).

On Thursday, August 8, 2019, at approximately 8:50p.m., an unknown male entered the business known as The Happy Place, located at 172 Broadway, and committed an inappropriate action to a female in the store.

The male suspect is described as being in his mid-40’s with a heavy build and salt and pepper buzz-cut hair. He was wearing a grey short sleeved button up shirt and brown pants and glasses. The suspect was clean shaven and was also described as smelling like alcohol and body odor.

Police are continuing their investigation and would like to hear from anyone who can assist with further information to identify the suspect.

