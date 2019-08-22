‘Fantastic performances’ highlight first Food and Music Festival

Written By MARNI WALSH

Although the crowd numbers were not what the committee had hoped for, at the first ever Food and Music Festival in Shelburne, on August 17, Alethia Stephenson says the musical talent was “fantastic.”

Ms. Stephenson said she was pleased with all the performers that came out and entertained around 200 guests at Fiddle Park last Saturday, including local musical icon, Ed Roman. The award winning musician performed at around 8 p.m. and Alethia Stephenson says, “His performance was amazing. He even did an extra song as the audience was so engaged.”

Although the event started at noon, it really began to pick up around 5 p.m. with crowds continuing near to the 10 p.m. closing.

“Our hometown boys, Visual Negative, closed out the show with some amazing songs that really had the crowd moving,” says Alethia Stephenson.

Food vendors providing delicious fare were on hand at the event, including Taza Tandoori from Shelburne, Nice & Easy from Toronto, and Reggae Kitchen from Brampton. Organizers expressed their gratitude for their “wonderful meals.”

Alethia Stephenson says some of the other standout highlights of the event included, “D’Jango Pan Fyah on the steel pan; Uncle Jonny Reggae, Richie C. and Elle Trema with their reggae performances; Dean Wiseman on his electric guitar and Daniel Dumas on his acoustic guitar – both wonderful with their country and folk musical styles; Alisha Grewal from Shelburne performing an amazing Bhangra Dance; and Jasmine Sekhon singing some excellent covers and a song in Hindi that blew the audience away.”

Ms. Stephenson told the Free Press the team will debrief in the next few weeks and determine their next steps.

“We have lots of ideas and lots of lessons learned, so, we will be able to determine what the future looks like. I would definitely start promoting earlier with both radio and newspaper advertising, as well as seeking sponsorship for the next event.”

Thanks go out from Alethia Stephenson to “Latoya Lloyd and DJ Cool for hosting;

DJ Ramar from Warrior Love Sound and DJ Andy from 102 FM for keeping the audience entertained between performances; the Shelburne Police Force; the Security Team; the Shelburne Fire Department; Public Works and the Town of Shelburne Staff; Dufferin Public House for hosting the official after party; volunteers, and family and friends, who volunteered their time to ensure a successful event.”

