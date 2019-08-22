General News

Correction notice

In the Aug. 8 edition of the Free Press, in the story focusing on the Shelburne ‘Walk with Doc’ event, it was reported that Shelburne Family Chiropractic has seen over 200 patients since opening in the community. In fact, the clinic has treated more than 2,000 patients in that time. 

In that article it was also noted the organization was presented with a ‘“Business of Excellence award by the town”, in fact it was the recipient of the 2018 Emerging Business award by the Dufferin Board of Trade. It should be clarified also that the only doctors contacted to participate in this event were Dr. Alia Dela Cruz, Dr. Richard Magder and Dr. Tristan Sumabat, not “all doctors in town” as was reported.

