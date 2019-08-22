4-H Canada launches first fundraising campaign

4-H Canada has announced the launch of its first national fundraising campaign, in partnership with Veseys Seeds Ltd.

Developed in consultation with 4-H youth members and volunteer leaders across Canada, the initiative will give 4-H’ers the opportunity to explore the joys of gardening, and develop hands-on leadership and fundraising skills through the sale of seeds, bulbs, and roots.

With a product that reflects the interests and passions of 4-H members and ties back to 4-H’s roots in agriculture, the campaign aims to instill in the budding entrepreneurs a sense of pride in the 4-H movement.

Interested 4-H regions, counties and clubs can sign up online until the fall. Sixty percent of their retail sales will go back into supporting 4-H in Canada, with over half of the profit staying local.

For the first time, a national fundraiser will benefit all levels of the 4-H movement – from grassroots to provincial and national organizations – thus strengthening and ensuring a thriving, bright future for 4-H in Canada.

“Our youth members told us they wanted to be part of a collective fundraising effort that embodied the 4-H values, was Canadian and had a positive impact on the environment,” said Shannon Benner, 4-H Canada CEO.

“Veseys Seeds has had a decades-long relationship with 4-H clubs on Prince Edward Island, having donated vegetable and flower seeds for their annual competitions,” said John Barrett, Director of Sales, Marketing & Development, Veseys Seeds Ltd. “We are delighted to partner on the national level with 4-H Canada in this fundraising initiative, as we believe strongly in their dedication to agriculture, and the environment in which we live.”

The 4-H Canada Veseys fundraiser is available across Canada but participation in the fall pilot is limited. 4-H regions, counties and clubs can find out more and sign up by September 30 at 4-h-canada.ca/fundraising.

