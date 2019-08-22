General News

4-H Canada launches first fundraising campaign

August 22, 2019   ·   0 Comments

4-H Canada has announced the launch of its first national fundraising campaign, in partnership with Veseys Seeds Ltd.

Developed in consultation with 4-H youth members and volunteer leaders across Canada, the initiative will give 4-H’ers the opportunity to explore the joys of gardening, and develop hands-on leadership and fundraising skills through the sale of seeds, bulbs, and roots.

With a product that reflects the interests and passions of 4-H members and ties back to 4-H’s roots in agriculture, the campaign aims to instill in the budding entrepreneurs a sense of pride in the 4-H movement. 

Interested 4-H regions, counties and clubs can sign up online until the fall. Sixty percent of their retail sales will go back into supporting 4-H in Canada, with over half of the profit staying local. 

For the first time, a national fundraiser will benefit all levels of the 4-H movement – from grassroots to provincial and national organizations – thus strengthening and ensuring a thriving, bright future for 4-H in Canada.

“Our youth members told us they wanted to be part of a collective fundraising effort that embodied the 4-H values, was Canadian and had a positive impact on the environment,” said Shannon Benner, 4-H Canada CEO. 

“Veseys Seeds has had a decades-long relationship with 4-H clubs on Prince Edward Island, having donated vegetable and flower seeds for their annual competitions,” said John Barrett, Director of Sales, Marketing & Development, Veseys Seeds Ltd. “We are delighted to partner on the national level with 4-H Canada in this fundraising initiative, as we believe strongly in their dedication to agriculture, and the environment in which we live.” 

The 4-H Canada Veseys fundraiser is available across Canada but participation in the fall pilot is limited. 4-H regions, counties and clubs can find out more and sign up by September 30 at 4-h-canada.ca/fundraising.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

152nd Shelburne Fall Fair to feature ‘top of the line’ midway

Written By MARNI WALSH This week, Shelburne and District Fair President Larry Braiden announced some good news for local fair enthusiasts. “Albion Amusements will be ...

‘Fantastic performances’ highlight first Food and Music Festival

Written By MARNI WALSH Although the crowd numbers were not what the committee had hoped for, at the first ever Food and Music Festival in ...

Fourth-annual Natasha Paterson car show raises funds for three local non-profits

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART The day turned out to be bright and sunny for the fourth annual Natasha Paterson Car Truck and Motorcycle show. Classic ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support