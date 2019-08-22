Shelburne Library News

August 22, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

Dufferin Reads: One Book

One County Finale

Many of you have enjoyed the recent Authors in the Hills of Mulmur event and now we are gearing up for yet another amazing literary afternoon on Sunday, September 15th with Ian Hamilton. Ian will be speaking about his latest book, Fate, which is a new series and I’m sure he will touch on his newest title in the Ava Lee series, the Mountain Master of Sha Tin, which was released last month. I really enjoyed both.

The event is close to home, at Grace Tipling Hall; refreshments will be served, all for a cost of $10.00. Come and join us for this special event!!

TD Summer Reading Finale

What an amazing turnout for our finale for both the Children’ and the Teens windup of events and the reading challenges for this summer. We have an amazing number of young readers in our community reading a total of 2185 books. The Festival was a great way to celebrate their achievements. Approximately 150 -175 children and adults were present throughout the day… enjoying games, snacks, popcorn, a free book and certificate for each participant and of course music with Troup Adore and face painting with Soyhla. Jade and Brittany with their student assistants, Jill and Megan organized this very successful event

Family Passes for Museum of Dufferin @ YOUR Library

Available for a one-week loan with free admission for 2 adults and up to 4 children

Check this out @ YOUR Library

Teen Scene

The Teen Summer Reading Challenge has come to a close for the year, and we are so proud of all the Teens who participated! A collective 250 books were read, and many of the participants came to almost all of our programs, gaining them points toward the prizes. Congratulations to our winners: Ronisha (most programs attended), Anna (most challenges completed), and Elizabeth (most books read)!

Upcoming events:

– Tuesday, August 27th, 4:00pm-5:00pm-

Fresh Ink

– Tuesday, September 10th, 4:00-5:00pm-

TAB Meeting

– Thursday, September 12th, 4:00-5:30pm-

Teen Scary Movie

– Tuesday, September 17th, 4:00-5:00pm-

Cricuit DIY- Personalized Decal Socks

(registration required)

– Tuesday, September 24th, 4:00-5:00pm-

Fresh Ink

We’re also looking to add a few new members to our Teen Advisory Board. This group meets monthly and helps plan our Teen events while earning community service hours. If your Teen is interested, please fill out an application (found at www.shelburnelibrary.ca/TAB.html) and return it in person to the Library c/o Jade Noble, or email it to jnoble@shelburnelibrary.ca!

Children’s Programs

Thank you to all who participated in our award-winning TD Summer Reading Club this year. Congratulations on some spectacular reading and researching.

A reminder that all Children’s programs will be on break from August 26th – September 19th.

Need more information about any of our programs? Call us at 519-925-2168, or email children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

If you would like to sign up for monthly emails regarding all of YOUR Library’s Children’s events, and all of the special programs that will be available this summer, please email children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will add you to our online Children’s Newsletter subscription.

New Books

Fiction:

– Star path by W. Michael Gear

– The summer guests by Mary Alice

Monroe

– Tom Clancy: enemy contact by Mike

Maden

– The 18th abduction by James Patterson

– Ask again, yes by Mary Beth Keane

– Paris, 7 a.m. by Liza Wieland

– Call your daughter home by Deb Spera

– The Islanders by Meg Mitchell Moore

– The Oracle by Clive Cussler and Robin

Burcell

– One minute later by Susan Lewis

– Aria by Nazanine Hozar

Non fiction:

– The Mosquito by Timothy C. Winegard

– So you want to start a Podcast by Kristen

Meinzer

Readers Comments (0)