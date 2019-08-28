Fall Fair focuses on old favourites and new additions

August 28, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By MARNI WALSH

Promotions Coordinator for the Shelburne and District Fall Fair, Karren Wallace says, “Plans for the 152nd fair are progressing at a rapid pace with announcements of new events and displays almost daily.”

Last week, the Fair Board announced, that after several years absence, Albion Amusements would be retuning to the event with a top of the line midway. Shelburne Agricultural Society President, Larry Braiden made the announcement, saying, “This is the same company, fair goers enjoy, for example, at the Alliston Potato Festival.”

The midway, which was always a central feature at the Shelburne Fair, has been missed in recent years due to availability and cost concerns that made hiring a company difficult.

This week, Ms. Wallace says another new addition has been announced, “The popular activity of axe throwing will now be available on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., thanks to Northern Mat & Bridge’s sponsorship.”

“There are a variety of amazing vendors,” says Karren Wallace, “including DBG Photo Booth Services; a digital interactive photo booth.” However, Ms. Wallace says it is not too late to become a vendor. Application forms can be found at shelburnefair.weebly.com/vendors.

“We are looking for fresh produce, dairy, meat and craft food vendors; beverage vendors; local artisans and community groups; as well as area businesses and industries to participate,” she says.

Additionally, the popular smash up derby has a new car this year. “Getting Plastered Drywall is sponsoring a derby car for the Ambassadors,” says Ms. Wallace.

The Ambassador Program is a wonderful opportunity for youth to become involved in their community, learn more about agriculture, make new friends, and travel to neighbouring fairs, thereby gaining experience and confidence in public speaking. There is a $1,000 scholarship prize to the winner of the Senior Ambassador Contest.

Round bale rolling races were such a hit last year, that “a challenge has been put out for the Councils of the Town of Shelburne, Township of Melancthon, and Town of Orangeville to compete for the bragging rights,” says Karren Wallace.

It should be noted, volunteers are still needed for the fair. Students over the age of 16 who are looking for community service hours, or any members of the community who wish to become involved are welcomed and needed.

“The inflatables and petting zoo are staples to the fair,” says Karren Wallace, “but we can’t run them without volunteers.” Volunteer sign up can be found at: shelburnefair.weebly.com/volunteer.

Sponsorships from local businesses and residents are an invaluable contribution to the many costs associated with the fair.

“It is those sponsorships that ensure the continued addition of new and exciting events,” says Karren Wallace, “and the Fair Board extends their gratitude to all sponsors, past and present.” There is still time to contribute. Willing sponsors please contact info@shelburnefair.com for sponsorship information.

The 152 Fall Fair will take place at the Shelburne Fairgrounds, 377 William Street, Friday, Sept. 13 and running to Sunday, Sept. 15 starting at 8 a.m. Tickets available at the gate: adults $7, children 13-18 years $4, children under 12 years $2, and preschool children are free.

A free bike-draw ticket comes with every child’s admission on Saturday and Sunday, sponsored by No Frills and Home Hardware. With new activities being added almost daily, don’t forget to check the schedule of events and activities below for updates at shelburnefair.weebly.com/schedule–map.

Friday Sept. 13

6:00 pm : Exhibit Hall Opens

7:00 pm – 10:00 pm

• Greetings from Dignitaries

• Ambassador competition

• Cake Auction

• Pumpkin Auction

• Birdhouse Auction

All Weekend

• Exhibit Hall

• Inflatables

• Albion Amusement Midway

• Self guided scavenger Hunt

• Kids’ Zone

• Petting Zoo

• Silent Auction Birdhouse

• Troup-Adore Face Painting

• Artsploration Bus

Saturday Sept. 14

9:45 am

• Bike races (helmets required)

• Potato Sack races (after bike race)

10:00 am

• Heavy Horses

• Pancake breakfast ( to 11:30 am)

11 – 5:00 pm

• Axe Throwing

11:30 am

• Kids Pedal Tractor Pull

1:00 pm

• Invitational 4-H Dairy Show

• Dog Show

• Lego Building Competition

1:15 pm (ages 3-10 yrs)

• Princess/Prince tea party with

Ambassador

2:00 pm

• Homer’s Hog Calling

• Roscoe’s Rooster Crowing

• Husband Calling

• Corn Husking (after crowing &

calling)

3:00 pm Redneck Games

• Tractor pulls

3.30 pm Bike Draw

4:00 pm Removal baking exhibits from

hall

Sunday Sept. 16

9:00 am

• Beef Cattle Show

10:00 am

• Pancake breakfast (to 11:30 am)

• Extreme Lawn Tractor Racing

• Invitational 4-H Beef Show

Immediately following 4-H Beef Show

• 4-H Sheep Show

11:30 am Baby Show

12:30 pm Egg & spoon races

12:45 pm Round bale rolling race

1:00 pm

• Local business challenge round bale race

• Charolais & All Breed Beef Show

• Heavy Horse Pulls

Intermission – Family & kids round bale race

3:00 pm

• Demolition Derby

• Bike Draw

• Removal of exhibits

Readers Comments (0)