Shelburne Library News

September 5, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

Dufferin Reads:

One Book One County Finale

It won’t be long now until we get to celebrate another excellent One Book One County Finale– this time with author, Ian Hamilton on Sunday, September 15th @ 1:00pm! For those of you who purchase your tickets before September 9th, you will be entered into a draw for a chance to have lunch with our featured author, Ian Hamilton. Tickets are $10 each and available at the circulation desk.

Teen Scene

We are looking to add a few new members to our Teen Advisory Board. This group meets monthly and helps plan our Teen events while earning community service hours. If your Teen is interested, please fill out an application (found at www.shelburnelibrary.ca/TAB.html) and return it in person to the Library c/o Jade Noble, or email it to jnoble@shelburnelibrary.ca!

Upcoming Events:

Tuesday, September 10th, 4:00-5:00pm- TAB Meeting

Thursday, September 12th, 4:00-5:30pm- Teen Scary Movie

Tuesday, September 17th, 4:00-5:00pm- Cricut DIY- Personalized Decal Socks (registration required)

Tuesday, September 24th, 4:00-5:00pm- Fresh Ink

Children’s Programs

A reminder that all Children’s programs will be on break from August 26th – September 19th. This means there will be no Books & Babies, LEGO Club, or Story Time until late September. Need more information about any of our programs? Call us at 519-925-2168, or email children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

If you would like to sign up for monthly emails regarding all of YOUR Library’s Children’s events, and all of the special programs that will be available this summer, please email children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will add you to our online Children’s Newsletter subscription.

New Books

Fiction:

– Chimes of a lost cathedral by Janet Fitch

– Paranoid by Lisa Jackson

– Unleashed by Diana Palmer

– Almost midnight by Paul Doiron

– The flight girls by Noelle Salazar

– Domino Island by Desmond Bagley

– The black jersey by Jorge Zepeda

Patterson

– The snakes by Sadie Jones

– Big sky by Kate Atkinson

– After the end by Clare Mackintosh

– Hideaway by Nicole Lundrigan

– The sum of all shadows by Eric Van

Lustbader

– A dance of cranes by Steve Burrows

Non fiction:

– Vern Yip’s vacation at home

– Girls need not apply by Kelly S.

Thompson

– By chance alone by Max Eisen

