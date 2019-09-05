NDBL championship series starts this week

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

It’s been a long season for the North Dufferin Baseball League and it’s finally come down to the last two teams standing.

After the playoff have shaken off the other teams the Bolton Brewers will meet the New Lowell Knights in a best-of-seven championship series for the Strother Cup.

The Brewers finished the regular season in the top spot in the senior division of the NDBL with a 20 – 5 record.

They eliminated the Creemore Braves in the opening round of the playoffs in three games.

In the second round the Brewers dispatched the Clearview Orioles in a series that went five games, however one of those games wasn’t played when Clearview had to forfeit in game four after showing up short benched and they couldn’t field nine players.

The New Lowell Knights finished the regular season in third place with a 19 – 5 – 1 record.

They eliminated the Midland Mariners in the opening round of the playoffs in a series that went four games.

In the second round they dispatched the Ivy Leafs. That series went four games.

This is going to be a good final series for the fans to watch as both teams are highly skilled both offensively and defensively.

The Brewers scored 220 runs over the regular season while allowing only 82 against.

New Lowell scored 208 runs during the season and only allowed 75 runs to be scored against them.

The final series is scheduled to be played on weekends only to help accommodate player’s work schedules.

Game one of the series is slated to get underway on Saturday, September 7, in Lisle.

Game two: Sunday, September 8, @ New Lowell

Game three: Saturday, September 14, @ Bolton

Game four: Sunday, September 15, @ New Lowell

* Game five: Saturday, September 21, @ Bolton

* Game six: Sunday, September 22, @ New Lowell

* Game seven: Saturday, September 28, @ Bolton

* If necessary

