General News

Natural Homes open to public on Sept. 30

September 12, 2019   ·   0 Comments

Experience the look and feel of some unique green homes during the popular annual Ontario-wide Natural Homes self-guided Tour, taking place Sunday September 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., being organized by the Ontario Natural Building Coalition, an organization dedicated to the promotion of natural building.    

In Mulmur, a light clay straw home is among those welcoming visitors, together with over 30 others across the province. A $10 passport (available on-line at www.naturalbuildingcoalition.ca) provides admission to as many places across the province as you can visit in the day. Directions and other tour details are available at www.naturalbuildingcoalition.ca  

The natural building, located 878137 Fifth Line East, Mulmur Township, features light clay straw exterior walls, kachelofen as primary heat source, timber frame, clay plaster walls, part clay floor, natural ventilation, operable clerestory window, natural materials, BX wiring, electromagnetic mitigation measures, very quiet

For those without internet access, call 613-633-3557 before the day of the tour.

This self-guided tour is the perfect opportunity to step right inside some natural buildings, see what they are like, and get honest feedback from the owners about all aspects of their homes. Most structures feature other “green” technologies as well, including solar and wind electricity, composting toilets, earthen plasters, green roofs, natural finishes and more innovations.

Natural building may be the housing equivalent to the increasingly popular local food movement – living in energy efficient homes and additions that are crafted from minimally processed, renewable and local materials. People choose natural homes for reasons ranging from energy efficiency, to the healthiness of the materials, to a desire for architecturally interesting and unique homes and additions.  There is an appeal for every interest and the demand continues to grow.

Captivated with the idea of strong, durable, super-insulated and beautiful homes that cost no more than conventional construction and which offer remarkable environmental benefits, more than 500 natural homes, offices, additions and even institutional buildings have been constructed in Ontario over the last several years. 



         

