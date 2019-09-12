Calling all students – volunteers needed for Shelburne Fall Fair

Written By MARNI WALSH

Since 1867 when it first opened, the Shelburne and District Fair, which is older than Shelburne itself, has proudly operated, solely, on volunteer power.

It is a great learning and social experience for any resident, new or established, young or old. It is especially, an excellent opportunity for High School Students who want to fill those mandatory community service hours in a fun and productive way.

Anyone who has ever been to Exhibit Hall on the Fair Grounds during the fair weekend, knows what a huge task it must be to coordinate and judge the hundreds of items entered annually in the Shelburne Fair.

But, by 6 p.m. on opening night, the dedicated and hard working volunteers will have all the shiny ribbons placed and awarded for the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th in their classes – in every competition throughout Exhibit Hall. That is just one of the many, many tasks that must be filled by volunteers throughout the annual three day event.

There is a whole roster of jobs available this weekend at the fair. Interested volunteers can message Shelburne Fall Fair Facebook page to sign up and help at https://www.facebook.com/shelburnefallfair/ before Friday, September 13.

Volunteers are asked to include their full name, email and job preference in the message. All volunteers will receive an admission pass.

Due to insurance requirements, volunteers at the inflatable bounce activities must be 16 + years old. The inflatable section is a very busy activity and will require many hands to make it successful.

However, there are multiple events that volunteers who are younger than 16 years of age can still help at, such as the petting zoo, and numerous other games and activities.

If you are a student, volunteering for the fair is a great opportunity to learn, develop skills, and meet people in the community. Those who wish to bank volunteer community hours for High School – please remember to bring your forms to be signed. Adults, of course, are always welcome to join the volunteer team.

There are so many activities to be a part of this weekend, as a volunteer or an attendee, at the Shelburne and District 2019 Fall Fair.

The fair runs September 13th – 15th at the Fair Grounds off of William Street in Shelburne, starting at 8 am.

Here are just a few of the many activities:

– Cake Auction

– Kids’ Tractor Pull

– Dog Show

– Baby show

– Corn Husking Competition

– Lego Building

– Egg Spoon Race

– Ambassador Tea Party

– Sheep Show

– Pancake Breakfast

– Potato Sack Races

– Hog Calling

– Rooster Crowing

– Husband Calling Contest

– Self Guided Scavenger Hunt

– Crash Up Derby

– Midway and more…

