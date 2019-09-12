Shelburne Library News: Final One Books One County this weekend

September 12, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

Dufferin Reads: One Book

One County Finale

This Sunday! Join us to celebrate another excellent One Book One County Finale– this time with author, Ian Hamilton on Sunday, September 15th @ 1:00pm! For those of you who purchase your tickets before September 9th, you will be entered into a draw for a chance to have lunch with our featured author, Ian Hamilton. Tickets are $10 each and available at the circulation desk.

Teen Scene:

School is back and our programs are back in full swing! We are also looking to add a few new members to our Teen Advisory Board. This group meets monthly and helps plan our Teen events while earning community service hours. If your Teen is interested, please fill out an application (found at www.shelburnelibrary.ca/TAB.html) and return it in person to the Library c/o Jade Noble, or email it to jnoble@shelburnelibrary.ca!

Upcoming Events:

Tuesday, September 17th, 4:00-5:00pm- Cricuit DIY- Personalized Decal Socks (registration required)

Tuesday, September 24th, 4:00-5:00pm- Fresh Ink

Tuesday, October 1st, 4:00-5:00pm- TAB Meeting

Children’s Programs

A reminder that all Children’s programs will be on break till September 19th. This means there will be no Books & Babies, LEGO Club, or Story Time until late September. Need more information about any of our programs? Call us at 519-925-2168, or email children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

If you would like to sign up for monthly emails regarding all of YOUR Library’s Children’s events, and all of the special programs that will be available this summer, please email children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will add you to our online Children’s Newsletter subscription.

New Books:

I’ve just finished a Psycho thriller, Then she was Gone by Lisa Jewel and found it quite compelling and suspenseful. I always say that I don’t like that genre but once I get started, I can’t put it down. This was a gripping novel about a young girl who disappeared on her way to … the library, every mother’s fear. Laurel Mack spends years grieving and searching for her missing daughter. When she finally begins to live her life with some normalcy again, her life starts to intertwine with that of a young girl named Poppy who has striking similarities to her daughter Ellie. What unfolds after this is the beginning of this strange and unlikely thriller. Giving you a clue as to the ending would definitely be a spoiler. The other book I am reading now is, If She Walks by Michael Koryta. He has always been a favourite of mine but he truly does have a dark side in some of his writing. This novel revolves around a young university student entrusted to drive an eminent Professor to speak at a conference at an elite American college. On their way there, there is an accident; she ends up in a coma and the Professor is dead. As the title suggests, what will we learn if and when she wakes up?

Fiction:

– The me I used to be by Jennifer Ryan

– The plus one by Sarah Archer

– Don’t you forget about me by Mhairi

McFarlane

– Layover by David Bell

– The reunion by Guillaume Musso

– Lock every door by Riley Sager

– The second-worst restaurant in France by

Alexander McCall Smith

– Bark of night by David Rosenfelt

– Shamed by Linda Castillo

– Window on the bay by Debbie Macomber

– Earth by Ben Bova

– The other Mrs. Miller by Allison Dickson

– This side of night by J. Todd Scott

Readers Comments (0)