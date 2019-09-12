Shelburne Police charge Mississauga man with drug offences

On Monday September 4, 2019 at approximately 9:00pm a Shelburne police officer was conducting traffic enforcement on Main Street East when a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed caught their attention. The officer stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver. Investigation at the roadside revealed that thedriver had a suspended driver’s licence and the driver was consequently arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s licence.

While searching the vehicle an unlawful amount of Marijuana was found, as well as, a quantity of MDMA (Ecstasy). As a result, 27-year-old Daniel Pasquale of Mississauga was charged with the following:

• Speeding

• Driving while under suspension

• Possession of over 30g dried cannabis in a public place

• Possession of a schedule 1 substance

Pasquale is scheduled to appear in Ontario Court in Orangeville late in September to answer to the allegations made against him.

Stunt Driving charge

On September 8, 2019 at approximately 12:21pm a Shelburne police officer was conducting radar traffic enforcement on County Road 11 near School Road in Shelburne when the officer observed a vehicle approaching their location at an extremely high rate of speed. The officer activated the radar and obtained a speed of 124km/h in a posted 60km/h zone.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and, as a result, a 27-year-old Brampton man was charged with:

• Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt- speeding by 50km/h or more km/hr under the Highway Traffic Act.

The male had his driver’s licence suspend for 7 days and his vehicle impounded for 7 days.

OPP laying manslaughter charges

relating to overdose

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has had 13 occurrences where charges have been laid for Manslaughter and/or Criminal Negligence Causing Death in relation to fatal overdoses since 2016. Eight of these occurrences were this year.

The 13 overdose-related death investigations have led to 20 Manslaughter and 12 Criminal Negligence Causing Death charges. The OPP is not the only police service to lay charges of this nature. Other police services across the province are collectively sending the same message – there is no excuse for selling, distributing or trafficking drugs such as fentanyl when the deadliness of this drug is very well-known.

In light of the charges laid in August, the OPP will be releasing an article on opp.ca/news highlighting the statistics of the 13 investigations, and will also provide this information on various social media platforms (Twitter @OPPCommissioner, Facebook @ontarioprovincialpolice) to educate the public on the severity of selling, distributing and trafficking opioids.

Anyone with information related to overdose deaths may call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their local police. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information at p3tips.com.

Beeton man facing child porn charges

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, Digital Forensic Unit and Nottawasaga OPP Detachment have arrested and charged a Beeton man following a two-month investigation into possession of chil! d sexual abuse material.

On September 5, 2019 police executed a search warrant at a residence in Beeton. The investigation has resulted in the arrest of Kyle Richard Hughes 33-years-old, who is now charged with:

– Making Available Child Pornography

– Two counts of Possession of Child

Pornography

– Multiple electronic devices were seized

for further examination.

The accused next court appearance is October 3, 2019 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bradford.

