NDBL championship tied after opening weekend

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Bolton Brewers and New Lowell Knights are tied a one game each after the first weekend of North Dufferin Baseball League senior championship play.

The best- of seven series got underway on Saturday, Sept 7, in Lisle.

Game one ended with a 5-4 win for the Knights.

New Lowell opened the game with two runs in the first inning and a third in the sixth inning.

Bolton scored a single run in the third and fifth frames and tied the game in the seventh, forcing extra innings.

In the eighth inning, both teams scored a single run to keep it tied, but the Knights scored in the ninth and held off the Brewers for the win.

The second game of the series got underway on Sunday September 8, in Lowell.

The series was tied when New Lowell left he diamond with a 14 – 11 win.

Bolton scored early with three runs in the first inning, two of them home runs by Brett Chater and Mike Wallace.

The Brewers plated three more runs in the second inning, a lone home run from Chris Fafalios in the fourth, took a commanding lead in the fifth frame scoring six runs, and finished with a single run in the seventh.

New Lowell’s big inning was in the second scoring five runs, three of them on a triple by Kurt Roy. In the fifth and sixth frames a run was scored and an attempted come back in the seventh when four runs were scored, including a two run homer from Brandon Norrie.

The series continues this weekend with Saturday’s game in Bolton at 2 :00 p.m. followed by game four in New Lowell on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

