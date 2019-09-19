Shelburne Library News – seed saving workshop coming to town

September 19, 2019 · 0 Comments

Seed Saving Workshop-

Sunday, September 22nd @ 2pm

Jen from the Erin Seed Lending Library will be at YOUR Library this coming Sunday to teach the best practices for saving seeds! If you have already harvested some seeds and are willing to donate them, please bring them with you. We will have labels and small bags available for donated seeds. To register, please email jnoble@shelburnelibrary.ca.

100% Certainty Book Club

YOUR Library is partnering with Hospice Dufferin to bring to the community a book club which discuss books on death, dying, grief, & bereavement in a supportive environment. This book club is open all members of the public, and our conversation will centre on The End of Your Life Book Club at our November 4th meeting (2:00pm) at the Shelburne Public Library. We had our first meeting this Monday and let me assure you, the environment and the individuals are sensitive and even if you are currently not in a situation where you are involved, talking about the book opens up some good discussion. We have both the book and the CD available to borrow.

Teen Scene:

Teens came out this week to try their hands at customizing a pair of socks using our Cricut and iron-on vinyl! Check out our creations on the Library Instagram @ShelburneONLibrary to see all of our fun! We are still looking to add a few new members to our Teen Advisory Board. This group meets monthly and helps plan our Teen events while earning community service hours. If your Teen is interested, please fill out an application (found at www.shelburnelibrary.ca/TAB.html) and return it in person to the Library c/o Jade Noble, or email it to jnoble@shelburnelibrary.ca!

Upcoming events:

Tuesday, September 24th, 4:00-5:00pm- Fresh Ink

Tuesday, October 1st, 4:00-5:00pm- TAB Meeting

Tuesday, October 22nd, 4:00-5:00pm- DIY Glow in the Dark Pumpkins*

Tuesday, October 29th, 4:00-5:00pm- Halloween Celebration*

Children’s Programs

Fall programming at the Children’s Library began on Tuesday, September 17th! Check out our calendar to find when your favourite library programs are running at YOUR Library.

Books & Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am – After your morning walk in the fresh, fall air, come and visit this drop-in group for parents and children 2 years old and under. A group full of great conversation, and a safe place for children to socialize with others their own age.

LEGO Club: Wednesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – This drop-in program for children ages 6-12 has a brand new build challenge every single week. As your child’s skills grow they can also attempt the weekly “Expert Build Challenge”. LEGO CLUB is often not just LEGO! We also have lots of fun incorporating other STEM activities and experiments each week along with building our LEGO creations.

Story Time: Friday mornings, 10:30 am – 11:30 am -This is a drop-in group full of singing, dancing, and stories. Each week we have a themed craft that connects to what we learned from our story. Visit Story Time, and leave with new friends and amazing art creations. For the month of September, we will learn about going back to school, the alphabet, and all about apples!

Need more information about any of our programs? Call us at 519-925-2168, or email children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

If you would like to sign up for monthly emails regarding all of YOUR Library’s Children’s events, and all of the special programs that will be available this summer, please email children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will add you to our online Children’s Newsletter subscription.

NEW BOOKS:

Fiction:

– Smokescreen by Irish Johansen

– The perfect wife by J.P. Delaney

– The dishwasher by Stephane Larue

– I spy by Clare Kendal

– The absolution by Yrsa Sigurdardottir

– The birthday girl by Melissa De La Cruz

– The Chelsea girls by Fiona Davis

– A dangerous man by Robert Crais

– A better man by Louise Penny

– The testaments by Margaret Atwood

Non fiction:

– Red River girl by Joanna Jolly

