Shelburne man charged with impaired driving over weekend

September 19, 2019 · 0 Comments

Shortly before 2 am on Sunday morning (Sept 15th 2019) a Shelburne Police stopped a vehicle in response to a driving complaint called in by a motorist.

When officers approached the vehicle, they noted a smell of alcohol coming from the driver. This resulted in a road side breath test being administered, which the driver failed.

The driver was arrested for Operation 80 and Over and brought to the Shelburne Police Station for further testing which further confirmed that he had more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

As a result, 42 year old Alton Allen of Shelburne was charged with Operating a Conveyance with More Than 80 mgs of Alcohol in 100ml of Blood. His driver’s licence was immediately suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for 7. The accused was released on a Promise to Appear with a first appearance court date later this month to answer to the allegations.

If anyone has any information in relation to this case or any other matter, they are encouraged to contact the Shelburne Police Service at 519-925-3312 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

23-year-old man charged with driving 93kph over speed limit on Airport Road

An officer from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was patrolling Airport Road on Saturday at approximately 4:00pm when they observed a vehicle travelling at an excessive speed. The vehicle was travelling at 173km/hr in a posted 80km/hr zone.

The driver, a 23-year-old male was stopped and charged with excessive speed and his licence was immediately suspended for 7 days and his vehicle has been impounded for 7 days.

The driver advised the officer that the excessive speed was a mistake. OPP want to remind drivers to take personal responsibility for their driving and to slow down and arrive at their destination safely.

Incident at Island Lake

Conservation Area

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Dufferin County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) attended the Highway 10 entrance of Island Lake Conservation Area last evening after receiving a call regarding a male in medical distress around 7:30pm

OPP are still investigating the incident and are requesting that anyone who may have witnessed the male, who was possibly riding an e-bike, leading up to the incident contact police. Police are hoping to also speak to the two females who reported the incident to park staff and provided assistance to the injured male.

The investigation is continuing and further information may be released when it becomes available.

The Dufferin OPP values your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about this incident or any other unlawful activity, please contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or visit Crime Stoppers at: www.crimestopperssdm.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

Five Scarborough youth

arrested in Orangeville

The Orangeville Police Service arrested five Scarborough area youths as the result of a suspicious vehicle call Friday afternoon.

On Friday, September 13, 2019, at approximately 2:30 p.m., police received a call regarding an abandoned in the area of Dawson Road and Hillside Drive. The vehicle had two different licence plates attached to it.

Investigation revealed that the vehicle, a black 4-door Honda Civic, had been stolen from a Toronto address. The Toronto Police Service was contacted and provided information to Orangeville officers regarding the identity and description of possible suspects. The youths were wanted by Toronto Police in connection to several armed robberies in the Toronto area. The suspects were observed at the Zehrs Grocery Store at approximately 7:15pm. Orangeville Police officers, assisted by the Toronto Police Service Hold Up Squad, attended the area and intercepted the youths as they left the store at approximately 7:30p.m.

Three female and two male youths from Scarborough were arrested and transported to the Orangeville Police Service. Toronto Police officers attended Orangeville to continue with the arrest of the youths and to return them to Toronto. All charges will be dealt with in the city of Toronto.

Readers Comments (0)