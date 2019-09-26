Orangeville to play host to pair of election forums next week as federal vote looms

With the Oct. 21 federal election fast approaching, Orangeville will play host to two all candidate meetings next week.

First up, on Oct. 1, the Dufferin Board of Trade is hosting an all candidates meeting at Orangeville District Secondary School. Starting at 6:30 p.m., the public are invited out for a meet and greet with the candidates, with a Q&A session set to begin at 7 p.m.

Next Thursday, October 3, voters in Dufferin-Caledon who attend Westminster United Church will hear candidates’ best ideas and proposals for the environment.

Hosted by Climate Change Action Dufferin-Caledo, the local debate will be one of over 100 debates being held in communities nationwide. “The debates will demonstrate to politicians that the environment needs to be front and centre this election and will reinforce polling that indicates the environment is a top issue for voters,” the sponsor said in a press release.

