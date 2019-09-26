General News

Orangeville to play host to pair of election forums next week as federal vote looms

September 26, 2019   ·   0 Comments

With the Oct. 21 federal election fast approaching, Orangeville will play host to two all candidate meetings next week.

First up, on Oct. 1, the Dufferin Board of Trade is hosting an all candidates meeting at Orangeville District Secondary School. Starting at 6:30 p.m., the public are invited out for a meet and greet with the candidates, with a Q&A session set to begin at 7 p.m.

Next Thursday, October 3, voters in Dufferin-Caledon who attend Westminster United Church will hear candidates’ best ideas and proposals for the environment. 

Hosted by Climate Change Action Dufferin-Caledo, the local debate will be one of over 100 debates being held in communities nationwide. “The debates will demonstrate to politicians that the environment needs to be front and centre this election and will reinforce polling that indicates the environment is a top issue for voters,” the sponsor said in a press release.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Extreme ALS Ice Dunk will raise funds to help local resident

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART It’s that time of year when being dunked into a freezing cold tank of water has become a tradition. Well, maybe ...

Feral Cat Rescue benefits from Natasha Paterson Car Show

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART The Feral Cat Rescue will have a new heating system thanks in part to a donation from the Natasha Paterson Memorial ...

Council to look into ‘Wall of Fame’ project in honour of Shelburne’s ‘Mr. Baseball’

Written By PETER RICHARDSON Shelburne Mayor Wade Mills would like to see the municipality do its part to recognize a long-time volunteer who spent years ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support