Shelburne Library News

September 26, 2019 · 0 Comments

Traveler’s Tales:

A Night in Canada’s Arctic Parks

Sit back and relax as our tour guide takes us through some of Canada’s most picturesque National Parks! Our tour guide, Marlis, has been to ALL of Canada’s National Parks, however, as she was hiking her last Park in July 2019, Canada created a new National Park! Her adventures will continue. Email jnoble@shelburnelibrary.ca to register for this event.

Teen Scene:

As we wrap up September, our TAB has been hard at work planning a couple of exciting events for October, so keep your eyes open for those spooky details. Teens can register for events by going to www.shelburnelibrary.ca/teens.html!

Upcoming Events:

Tuesday, October 1st, 4:00-5:00pm- TAB Meeting

Tuesday, October 22nd, 4:00-5:00pm- DIY Glow in the Dark Pumpkins*

Tuesday, October 29th, 4:00-5:00pm- Halloween Celebration*

Children’s Programs:

Check out our calendar to find when your favourite library programs are running at YOUR Library.

Books & Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am – After your morning walk in the fresh, Fall air, come and visit this drop-in group for parents and children 2 years old and under. A group full of great conversation, and a safe place for children to socialize with others their own age.

LEGO Club: Wednesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – This drop-in program for children ages 6-12 has a brand new build challenge every single week. As your child’s skills grow they can also attempt the weekly “Expert Build Challenge”. LEGO CLUB is often not just LEGO! We also have lots of fun incorporating other STEM activities and experiments each week along with building our LEGO creations.

Story Time: Friday mornings, 10:30 am – 11:30 am -This is a drop-in group full of singing, dancing, and stories. Each week we have a themed craft that connects to what we learned from our story. Visit Story Time, and leave with new friends and amazing art creations. For the month of October, we will talk about Fall, Thanksgiving, and Halloween!

Need more information about any of our programs? Call us at 519-925-2168, or email children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

If you would like to sign up for monthly emails regarding all of YOUR Library’s Children’s events, and all of the special programs that will be available this summer, please email children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will add you to our online Children’s Newsletter subscription.

New Books:

Fiction:

– The man who wouldn’t die by A.B. Jewell

– Where the ice falls by J.E. Barnard

– Life and other inconveniences by Kristan

Higgins

– Ellie and the harpmaker by Hazel Prior

– Queenie Malone’s Paradise Hotel by

Ruth Hogan

– The only woman in the room by Marie

Benedict

– Bad Axe County by John Galligan

– The warning by James Patterson

– Lost you by Haylen Beck

– Game of snipers by Stephen Hunter

Non fiction:

– Right here, right now, by Stephen

Harper

Readers Comments (0)