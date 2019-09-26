Simple, Devoted Care says Ashley!

By Deb Freeman

Ever wondered who the guardian angels are that tend to our grandmas, grandpas and disabled relatives when we aren’t able to? Where is the devotion of a 24 hour service, on call 365 days of the year and even missing out on their own family events when necessary? Look no further than local resident Ashley Harris who is one of Shelburne’s entrepreneurs, owner / operator of SIMPLE CARE SOLUTIONS. Simple Care Solutions is home health care at its best. Ashley is passionate about helping others and provides qualified personal support workers in Dufferin County, Halton, Peel and Durham regions, whenever it’s needed.

“Iv’e always wanted to be my own boss and work from home doing something that I am passionate about and also be there to see my kids grow up” says Ashley. Her origins are from Trinidad and Tobago, but Canadian born and raised, Ashley is the youngest of 3 children. She was raised in a loving family home in Brampton. After becoming pregnant when she left school at an early age and losing her first job, Ashley decided enough is enough and wanted to make something of her life. She enrolled at college in 2005 and successfully graduated after a few years of hard work with her PSW qualification. She married her high school sweetheart Shawn in 2006 and with the support of her husband and her parents, she focused on starting her own business. Finally she made the move to Shelburne in 2016 with her husband and family and brought with her the successful business Simple Care Solutions.

The company has provided personal care for over 280 families, and offers an extensive range of services. From meal preparation and light housework to pallative care, alzheimers and dimentia support. Ashley and her assistants are there 24 hours a day and dedication is a must in this business. Home health care can sometimes be very hard to find, and going on the waiting list in municipalities is very frustrating and expensive for clients. Ashley tries to cater for those in need and within their budgets. Her professionalism and experience makes for happy clients and recommendations are vital in a small business.

For further information on the services Ashley offers, please call her at 1-888-828-2988 ext 101 or visit www.simplecaresolutions.net.

You won’t be disappointed.

