Shelburne Police investigating after dirt bike reported stolen

September 26, 2019 · 0 Comments

Shelburne Police are investigating a report of a stolen dirt bike from a residential back yard overnight sometime last Tuesday or Wednesday (Sept 17-18).

The stolen bike is a 2012 Husqvarna CR 150CC. It is white with blue and yellow graphics. See the attached photo.

Shelburne Police is seeking public assistance in this matter.

“We want to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious that night, who has seen this dirt bike, or has heard anything about who may have taken or currently has this item”, said Sgt Neumann.

If anyone has any information in relation to this case or any other matter, they are encouraged to contact the Shelburne Police Service at 519-925-3312 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

17-year-old charged with driving 71kph over speed limit

A member of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) located a driver travelling 71km/hr over the speed limit southbound on Highway 10 by Hockley Road on Monday afternoon (Sept. 23) around 5:30pm.

The driver, who only has their G2 licence, was charged with excessive speed, their licence was suspended at the roadside for 7 days and their vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

With a G2 licence, upon conviction, the driver could also be suspended by the Mi! nistry of Transportation (MTO) for an additional 30 days.

The driver is scheduled to appear in court in October.

Orangeville man arrested for

possession of child pornography

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, OPP Digital Forensic Unit and Caledon OPP Detachment have arrested and charged an Orangeville man following a four month internet investigation.

On September 19, police executed a search warrant at a residence in Orangeville, where one computer device and external thumb drive were seized containing Child Sexual Abuse Material.

As a result of this investigation, police arrested and charged James Pittman, 65-year-old, with:

• Possession of Child Pornography

• Accessing Child Pornography (two counts)

The accused is scheduled to appear today, September 19, 2019 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville for a bail hearing.

The investigation is continuing.

The Ontario Provincial Police will continue to aggressively identify and pursue individuals who use technology to exploit children.

Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding internet safety. Parents can find resources to assist them at www.cybertips.ca.

If you have information regarding internet child exploitation and wish to provide information anonymously you can contact Crime Stoppers at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Reporting information may also be made on the internet through www.cybertips.ca.

Police appeal to public for information relating to Highway 10 collision

On Tuesday, September 18, 2019, at about 4:08 p.m., officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Caledon Detachment received a call for a collision involving a motorcyclist in the area of Highway 10 and Forks of the Credit Road in the town of Caledon.

Information was received that a motorcyclist lost control of his bike while travelling southbound of Highway 10 and crashed into a ditch. Further investigation showed that another vehicle, a black SUV, was also involved in the collision.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the motorcycle, a 26-year-old male from Orangeville, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries

Caledon OPP is appealing to the public for additional witnesses of this collision. The motorists, who were travelling in either direction on Highway 10 in the area of Forks of the Credit Road are urged to check their dash cameras for any footage in relation to this inci! dent.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Caledon OPP detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Readers Comments (0)