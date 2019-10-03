CDDHS Royals Sr. Girls win in basketball season opener

October 3, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals senior girls basketball team opened the season with a convincing win over the Norwell District Secondary School Varsity Reds in in the gym at CDDHS on Wednesday, September 25.

The Royals started off strong in the afternoon game scoring 20 points in the first quarter while keeping Norwell pinned to a single basket.

The second quarter saw the Royals again play a strong offensive game while keeping the Reds to the outside and limiting their chances.

“I thought our game was really good,” said Royals forward Franny McGowan after the final buzzer sounded. “We executed our players super well. I was nice to practice them against a not super competitive team. We were doing well with the set plays we had practiced before. It all worked out.”

The squad played a solid defensive game and were shooting well when they were in the zone.

“We haven’t really practiced a lot of defence in practices, but because we’re a senior team we have played with each other before so it’s nice to be able to go out and play our game.”

The Royals returned for the second half and scored six points in the first minute of the third quarter.

They were leading 45 – 12 at the end of the quarter.

The game ended with a 52 – 20 win for the CDDHS team in their first outing of the season.

There are six schools entered in District 4 senior girls competition this year. They will play a ten game regular season schedule.

The Royals will have five games on their home court.

They will be back in action in the gym at Centre Dufferin on Monday, October 7, when they will host Emmanuel Christian High School.

Game time is 2:30 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)