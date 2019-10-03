County Concert this weekend celebrates 144th anniversary

Written By MARNI WALSH

This coming Saturday (Oct. 5), at 3 p.m., Primrose United Church will celebrate its 144th anniversary with a Country concert at Grace Tipling Hall in Shelburne.

“An Afternoon of Classic Country Music,” features Bruce Ley and friends, including band members Nathan Smith, Ryan Hancock, Tom Griffith, and Scott Bruyea.

The funds raised will help maintain the historic “wee church” built in Mono Township in 1875. The church, in turn, supports local and global outreach projects, such as Partera International.

“Primrose United really wants to serve the community,” Reverend Candice Bist told the Free Press, “The congregation is concerned with many issues, including homelessness and mental health.”

The historic beauty of the little board building, located on 30th Sideroad in Mono, radiates a peaceful allure with its meditative garden and simplistic design. It is also a photogenic choice for a wedding or baptism. Church services at Primrose start at 9:15 a.m. on Sundays, and Sunday School is offered for children every week.

Celebrations marking the church’s 144th year will also include a silent auction and a special Sunday service – where everyone is welcome. Items for auction include, gifts, services, handicrafts, quilts, dinners and baking – which will be available for bidding at the concert at Grace Tipling Hall.

That same day, Trinity United Church will hold its first “Interfaith” potluck starting at 6 p.m. after the Country Concert concludes. The event will take place in the “You Belong Here Room” in the lower level of Trinity Church at 200 Owen Sound Street in Shelburne.

The gathering hosted by Reverend Bist, along with Bella Carter an Islamic scholar from Shelburne, will celebrate the rich diversity of faiths in the community with dinner and a discussion focused on how guests live their faith. Oct. 5 is the first of what is to be a monthly interfaith invitation to dinner and discussion.

The tickets to “An Afternoon of Classic Country Music” in celebration of Primrose United Church’s 144th anniversary are going fast. There are only 200 seats available.

The cost for the 3 p.m. concert is $20 and tickets may be picked up from Primrose Church members, or purchased at the door before the show on Oct. 5 at Grace Tipling Hall on the corner of Main and Victoria in Shelburne.

