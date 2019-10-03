Shelburne RIDE stop results in drug trafficking charges

October 3, 2019 · 0 Comments

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday (Sept. 29), a pick-up truck caught the attention of Shelburne Police officers who were conducting a R.I.D.E. program.

The officers noted evidence of marijuana being transported illegally. Under the Cannabis laws, operating a motor vehicle with a minor amount of marijuana readily accessible to the driver is an offence resulting in a ticket for $215.

In this case however, as officers continued their investigation, they located larger quantities of dried marijuana, as well as cannabis solids, cannabis edibles, and even the typical tools of the drug trafficking trade.

From the vehicle and the two occupants, officers seized $650 cash, drug trade tools, and approximately $2,500 street value worth of dried cannabis, cannabis solids and cannabis edibles.

As a result 41 year old Robby Donkin of Hanover was charged with Possession Over 30g (or equivalent) of Cannabis, and Possession of Cannabis For the Purpose of Distribution; both under the new Federal Cannabis Act. Further Donkin was charged with Possession of Proceeds of Crime under the Criminal Code of Canada.

Further, 41 year old Chad Townsend of Wiarton was with Possession Over 30g (or equivalent) of Cannabis under the new federal Cannabis Act, as well as drive Vehicle with Cannabis Readily Available under the new provincial Cannabis Control Act.

Both accused have their first court appearances at the Orangeville Court House in early November to answer to these allegations.

“People need to think about how they transport Cannabis – even when they have legal amounts. The cannabis must be sealed into baggage and not readily available to the driver. The laws are the same idea as with alcohol which everyone is familiar with – you can’t drive with open alcohol accessible to the driver in a vehicle”, states Sgt. Neumann.

“Further, although possessing small amounts of cannabis is legal, the laws and penalties for illegally distributing cannabis and cannabis products have become much more stringent and severe under the new legislation. A conviction of illegally distributing even small amounts of marijuana can result in heavy fines, jail time, and probation”, added Sgt Neumann.

If anyone has any information in relation to this case or any other matter, they are encouraged to contact the Shelburne Police Service at 519-925-3312 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Man dies after Highway 89 collision

Members of the Dufferin Detachment and Traffic Collision Investigators of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of Shelburne Police Service, Shelburne and District Fire Department and Dufferin County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) attended the scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision on Highway 89 between County Road 12 and the 4th Line on Monday morning (Sept. 30) around 9:15am.

The collision involved a passenger vehicle and a transport truck. The driver of the passenger vehicle, Leonard Ford, 66-year-old of Hanover was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the transport truck suffered no physical injuries.

Highway 89 was closed for several hours to allow for OPP to investigate. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Readers Comments (0)