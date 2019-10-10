Shelburne Library News: Traveler’s tales coming up

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

Another of our special Traveler’s Tales- A Night in Canada’s Arctic Parks

Tuesday, October 29th @ 7:00 pm

Sit back and relax as our tour guide takes us through some of Canada’s most picturesque National Parks! Our tour guide, Marlis, could claim she has been to ALL of Canada’s National Parks; however, as she was hiking her last Park in July 2019, Canada created a new National Park! Her adventures will continue. Email jnoble@shelburnelibrary.ca to register for this event.

Teen Scene:

October is our favourite time of the year, so we have a couple of spooky events planned for Teens. At our DIY Glow in the Dark Pumpkin event, participants will design a pumpkin that will glow in the dark! Our Halloween Celebration will see a mix of activities, including a Halloween-themed Minute to Win it, alongside other spooky crafts! Teens can register for events by going to www.shelburnelibrary.ca/teens.html!

Upcoming Events:

Tuesday, October 22nd, 4:00-5:00pm- DIY Glow in the Dark Pumpkins*

Tuesday, October 29th, 4:00-5:00pm- Halloween Celebration*

Children’s Programs

It’s October and that means our Children’s Programming is getting a little bit spooky!

Books & Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am – After your morning walk in the fresh fall air, come and visit this drop-in group for parents and children 2 years old and under. A group full of great conversation, and a safe place for children to socialize with others their own age. A reminder that Books and Babies will not be held on Tuesday, October 15 as it is the day after the long weekend.

LEGO Club: Wednesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – This drop-in program for children ages 6-12 has a brand new build challenge every single week. As your child’s skills grow they can also attempt the weekly “Expert Build Challenge”. LEGO CLUB is often not just LEGO! We also have lots of fun incorporating other STEM activities and experiments each week along with building our LEGO creations.

Sleep Story Time on Thursday, October 17th from 6:15 – 7 pm. Stop by the library in your pajamas and snuggle up for 45 minutes of sleepy stories.

Join us on Wednesday, October 30th, from 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm for our annual LEGO Club Costume Party! Come in your costume, enjoy some special treats, and create scary LEGO creations before Halloween.

Story Time: Friday mornings, 10:30 am – 11:30 am -This is a drop-in group full of singing, dancing, and stories. Each week we have a themed craft that connects to what we learned from our story. Visit Story Time, and leave with new friends and amazing art creations. For the month of October, we will be reading about pumpkins, bats, skeletons, witches, and other fun Halloween themes!

Need more information about any of our programs? Call us at 519-925-2168, or email children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

If you would like to sign up for monthly emails regarding all of YOUR Library’s Children’s events, and all of the special programs that will be available this summer, please email children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will add you to our online Children’s Newsletter subscription.

New Books:

Fiction:

– Night of power by Anar Ali

– The cold way home by Julia Keller

– Stolen things by R.H. Herron

– A door in the earth by Amy Waldman

– Someone we know by Shari Lapena

– Their little secret by Mark Billingham

– The whisper man by Alex North

– The first time Lauren Pailing died by

Alyson Rudd

– The murder list by Hank Phillippi Ryan

– The last widow by Karen Slaughter

– Tidelands by Philippa Gregory

– I’ll keep you safe by Peter James

Non fiction:

– Everything happens for a reason by Kate

Bowler

– Ontario scholarship: 2020 edition by

Brian Harris

– If I understood you, would I have this

look on my face? by Alan Alda

– Ruth Bader Ginsburg: a life by Jane

Sherron DeHart

– Survival skills: extreme environments by

Bear Grylis

– Long journey home by Helen Notzl

