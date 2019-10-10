General News

Centre Dufferin’s Co-op Corner

October 10, 2019   ·   0 Comments

Student: Anjalie Rohoman

Placement: Kayla Dawn Photography

This week Anjalie Rohoman from Centre Dufferin District High School shares a little bit about their experience and how Kayla Dawn Photography  is contributing to our community’s future.    

Kayla Dawn Photography is managed and owned by Kayla Dasley and she has been running this business for about 10 years. Kayla works in her home studio as well as at other locations  taking and editing photos of newborns, children and adults.

As Kayla’s Co-op student my job is to be her Assistant Photographer which includes such tasks as helping to set up photo shoots, taking photos, and then also editing photos. Kayla is also teaching me about the business side of photography, and the finer points of how to use the equipment that is needed for this job. This includes learning all the features available on a DSLR camera, using manual settings, proper lighting, specialty items that can be used to set up shoots such as paper backdrops or the special bean bag used for taking pictures of newborns and also the software that I can use to edit photographs. 

Throughout my time working with Kayla I have also come to understand that there are many different careers connected to the photography world.  The four careers that peaked my interest are Wedding Photographer, Commercial Photographer, Film and Video Editor, and Newspaper or Magazine Editor.

When Kayla was in high school, she took a Co-op course and had the opportunity to work with a photographer. About 10 years after this valuable experience, she started her own business and has taken on Co-op students of her own, eager to teach them everything she knows about photography and running a small business, and passing her knowledge on to the next group of up and coming Photograhers. 



         

