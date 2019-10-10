Shelburne Muskies win home opener in OT over Tavistock

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Shelburne Senior Muskies are back on the ice for the 2019 / 20 season at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex.

The Muskies season got underway with a home game on Saturday, October 5, when they hosted the Tavistock Royals.

After playing to a tie at the end of three periods the game went into overtime.

The Muskies came out on top with t 6 – 5 win in their first outing of the season.

With a 22 game regular season schedule ahead of them the Muskies have a long way to go to establish their place in the league this year.

There are 14 teams in the line-up in Senior hockey for this season.

Last year the Muskies finished with a .500 record recording 11 wins and 11 losses for the year and a tenth place finish. They are hoping to see an improvement on that record this season.

The Clinton Radars finished at the top of the standings last season with 41 points. They were followed by the Ripley Wolves with 39 points and the Durham Thundercats with 31.

The Muskies will have another home game this Saturday (Oct. 12) when the host the Shallow Lake Crushers at the CDRC.

Game time is 8:00 p.m.

