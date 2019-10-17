Winning start to season for Shelburne Muskies

October 17, 2019

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

It has been a good start to the Shelburne Senior Muskies season.

The Muskies are now 2 – 0 after two games.However there’s still a lot of hockey to go.

The Shelburne team’s season got underway on October 5, with a home game against the Tavistock Royals.

That game saw a tie at the end of the third forcing an overtime period. The Muskies hit the back of the Tavistock net for the win in their first game.

The team was back at the Centre Dufferin Recreaion Complex on Saturday (Oct.12) night to host the Shallow Lake Crushers in front of a good sized crowd of hometown hockey fans.

The Muskies took a 2 – 0 lead in the first period.

They went ahead 3 – 0 on an early second period goal that was tipped into the net after a shot from the point made its way through the crowd, then played to a 5 – 1 lead at the end of the frame.

They scored three more in the third period to end the night with a 8 – 2 win for the Shelburne squad.

Shelburne’s Ty McCallum scored two for the night.

With the season just getting underway, it’s too early to see which teams will be taking the lead. There are 14 teams in the Senior League this season and they will all be battling hard to move up in the standings over the coming weeks.

The Muskies have acquired a few new players this season to bolster their roster.

There will be another Muskies home game at the CDRC this coming weekend when the Muskies take on the Minto 81’s on Saturday, October 19.

The puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.

