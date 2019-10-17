Spirit of Thanksgiving reflected at annual Soup Haus dinner

Written By MARNI WALSH

Nothing expresses gratitude, and thankfulness for all that we have, better than the act of giving freely to others.

In this spirit, Soup Haus celebrated Thanksgiving dinner on Sept. 15 with approximately 30 grateful guests from across the community. Remarkably, it was the 102nd complimentary dinner that Sohayla Smith and the Soup Haus volunteers have presented at Trinity United Church, since their inaugural dinner in November of 2017.

Soup Haus welcomes “anyone and everyone” for a complimentary supper every Tuesday evening at 200 Owen Sound Street in Shelburne in the lower level of Trinity United Church.

Thanksgiving dinner this year, “put a fresh spin on giving thanks this season,” says chef and founder, Sohayla Smith.

The free dinner included salad with classic roasted bird, roasted almonds, carrots, traditional stuffing, kale, cucumber, roasted squash, berries, apples, cheeses, and homemade blueberry balsamic and rosemary vinaigrette – with warm buttery cranberry-corn bread, and a hunk of both pecan and pumpkin pie with whipped cream – the best of both worlds. Served with coffee or tea.

Both adult and youth volunteer servers helped to make the work-intensive evening possible, while sponsors and donations from the community helped to fund the initiative. Soup Haus is an excellent learning opportunity in social responsibility for young people and a great way to collect mandatory community hours for high school graduation.

Sohayla Smith told the Free Press that there is a wide mix of people who attend the dinners.

“Everyone in the community is welcome to join us for supper on Tuesdays. All we ask for is reservations in advance so we can prepare enough food, and the courtesy of a cancellation should plans change.” Ms. Smith says, “These help us prevent food waste, and financial waste, and everyone’s effort in this regard is very much appreciated.” For reservation information see Soup Haus on Facebook.

Guests may be assured that there is no obligation to make any sort of payment or donation. The meal is “a gift – one with no strings attached,” says Ms. Smith. For those who wish to make a monetary contribution to support the running of Soup Haus – simply let it be known in the kitchen as you enter. As well as financial and sponsorship support, Soup Haus accepts donations of non-perishable food, small canning jars, and fresh produce with some restrictions.

Sohayla Smith will be delivering a speech for Ted Collingwood on Oct. 17. The focus of her talk is Soup Haus and its founding concept of “no strings attached” giving. She hopes the talk will be recorded and available to share later in the year “for anyone wanting to better understand how Soup Haus started, how it works, and how it impacts the community.”

Soup Haus serves the community every Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Trinity United Church. Ms. Smith says, A few note worthy suppers coming up include:

Nov. 5, 2019 – 2nd year anniversary

Dec. 24 2019 – Christmas Eve supper

Dec. 31 2019 – New Years Eve supper

